Hey Dave: Are Tottenham’s youngsters the future of the club?

Oliver Skipp on Jose Mourinho’s praise:



"It's always nice to get compliments from anyone but from him it's even sweeter. But I've still got so much to prove. I need to keep pushing, so one day those comments turn into a reality, not just words."#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/0c5hX4hV5x — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) January 15, 2021

I’ve said it numerous times in the past, and I’ll keep on saying it until I die: players who graduate from the academy system of a club they end up playing for is one of, if not, the greatest attributes for a team. Nothing can make fans more happy than to see their homegrown players flourish in the top flight. Unless you’re a Tottenham fan, then maybe a trophy would make you happier.

Speaking of Tottenham, they’re in a rather interesting position at the time of writing. Getting back into good form following their Europa League ties against Wolfsberg and their recent 4-0 sweep against Burnley, Spurs are starting to look like themselves from the beginning of the season. That’s not what I’m here to talk about though. What also makes the current state of the North London club unique has to do with its youngsters on the rise to find their spot in the senior team squad. I strongly believe that if Mourinho chooses wisely, these players can aid Spurs in getting some silverware in the future.

A couple homegrown players have already found their spot on the first team, the most notable being Japhet Tanganga. The only problem with the Englishman, however, is his current history of injuries. Just this season alone, Tanganga picked up three injuries that impacted his return to the squad. At a young age, thigh injuries are not what you want to pick up. When he is fit, however, he can be a lethal defender, especially in his preferred role as a center back.

Academy players Mourinho has involved since taking over



Japhet Tanganga

Oliver Skipp

Troy Parrott

Malachi Walcott

Harvey White

Alfie Whiteman

Alfie Devine

Dane Scarlett

Marcel Lavinier

Nile John



Whatever other issues he has, JM has been great for the youth. — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) February 24, 2021

Other youngsters have started to have their names thrown around the Tottenham community as potential stars. This includes Alfie Devine who became Spurs’ youngest debutant and goal scorer in their FA Cup match against Marine and more recently Dane Scarlett, who I personally don’t know much about, other than from tweets describing how skillful he’s been with Spurs’ U-18 squad and how he has the potential to be the ‘next Harry Kane.’

There is one youngster who I do know can make a major impact for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham who’s currently on loan at Norwich City: 20 year-old Oliver Skipp. I first heard of this player a couple years back when a friend and I randomly saw his name. Initially, we followed the player more as a joke but now we praise him. Currently at Norwich, Skipp has played every match for the Canaries and has been highly praised for his skill on the ball: 87% pass accuracy, has won over half his duels and got his first goal against Birmingham last week. Not too bad for a defensive midfielder at his age.

Mourinho knew before sending the youngster out on loan that he had high potential to be a Tottenham leader, but he needed playing time to enhance his skills. I could honestly see him being part of resolving Spurs’ homegrown player issue as well, which to summarize is a rule where it motivates the use of strictly English players. Given how their midfield looks, selling off Moussa Sissoko or even Harry Winks could prove to be a move in the right direction in addition to Skipp’s integration. While Sissoko has been gradually improving over Winks, both haven’t been too successful in general under Mourinho. Selling these two can also help fund to get RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer, a promising midfielder Tottenham tried to get in the summer and January transfer windows.

The future is starting to look bright for Tottenham. They just have to hope their luck doesn’t end up crashing on them and they fall back to their old ways of being a banter club.