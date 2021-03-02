How to vote in this week’s USG elections

USG candidate Nicholas Xenophontos. Photo provided by candidate. USG candidate Mason Holland. Photo provided by candidate. USG candidate Christine Jorquera. Photo provided by candidate.

Starting today March 2 through Thursday March 4, students at the University of Connecticut can cast their ballots for the Undergraduate Student Government elections, which will appoint a new president and vice president, comptroller, chief diversity officer and several campus senators for the 2021-2022 school year.

The website link will go live at 12 p.m. EST today and remain open until 12 p.m. on Thursday. An appropriate link will appear on https://vote.uconn.edu/, where students can then click and cast their ballots after logging in through UConntact.

Only fee-paying students will be permitted to vote in the election. Some continuing studies, part time and international exchange students do not pay these fees, so these populations will not be able to vote.

The tickets for president and vice president are Mason Holland/Ethan Werstler, Nicholas Xenophontos/Abigail Moran and Christine Jorquera/Noel Mitchell. The sole candidate for chief diversity officer is Brittany Diaz. The sole candidate for comptroller is Chris Bergen. Several senate candidates are running and their names and biographies will be available when polls open today.

Should any issues arise when students are trying to vote, they can email voteatuconn@uconn.edu in order to resolve the issue.