MSOC Preview: Huskies look to bounce back at St. John’s

UConn will have its first away match of the season today against old rivals St. John’s. Between the two schools’ 34-match history, UConn (1-1) has faced more defeats but only by a one-game margin. The last time the Huskies faced the Red Storm (2-1) was back in 2014, also on the road, where they came up short in a 3-1 defeat.

This will also be the first game without head coach Ray Reid in command as he’s taken a leave of absence due to a personal family matter, according to an announcement on Monday. Associate head coach Mike Miller will take control for the time being. It is unclear how long Reid will be out for.

UConn will enter the match fresh off an upsetting 2-0 defeat in the Morrone Stadium against Providence. Albeit some factors impacted the score sheet after the final whistle in Saturday’s match, some Huskies looked promising in maintaining their form and wouldn’t doubt if it carried over in today’s matchup. Some of the more prominent players being sophomores Ben Awashie, Moussa Wade and junior Felix Metzler, who all recorded two shots, but also goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, who managed to make five crucial saves against the Friars.

Aside from Coach Reid not being in the squad, senior defender Robin Lapert is likely to be absent after picking up an injury in the Providence game.

Looking at the opponents, the Red Storm will also enter the match coming off a defeat but to Seton Hall. St. John’s do have some wins under their belt, their most recent being their Feb. 23 fixture against Stony Brook where they secured a 4-2 victory. Their current top goal scorer is junior forward Tani Oluwaseyi with three goals, who has also taken the greatest number of shots on the team with 13. This player should, without a doubt, be on Jahmali Waite’s watchlist in the 90-minute game.

Overall, this match should be a thriller to watch given the large history between the two sides. Kickoff starts at 5 p.m. EST.