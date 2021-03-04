Masks for Mothers: Mask design competition for nonprofit organization

The University of Connecticut Circle K International is holding a mask design competition for anyone who wishes to get involved. All proceeds will be donated to March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that provides better care to improve the health of mothers and newborn babies.

“The money that we raise for March of Dimes can be used by them for more research and other programs, like providing proper treatments to prevent premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality,” UConn CKI President Payal Patel said. “March of Dimes wants to provide every parent with the right guide for a healthier baby. That’s why we think that March of Dimes is an important charity.”

According to Patel, UConn CKI is partnering with Key Clubs from different high schools around Connecticut, so submissions will be from the UConn community and these other Key Clubs. Submissions will be accepted until March 15 through a Google form, but if more people express interest, the deadline may be extended. The rules for the competition say the mask can be designed digitally or manually, but it must incorporate purple – the color associated with March of Dimes – in some way. In addition, all entry fees of five dollars will be donated to March of Dimes. Once all submissions have been received, anyone who took part in the competition as well as UConn CKI’s e-board can vote for the winning design.

“Currently, we are not sure what will happen with the winning mask – we might either sell the mask itself and have the proceeds go toward March of Dimes, or we will give the winner a gift card, because selling the mask will depend on how many people actually decide to buy it,” Patel, a sixth-semester computer science major, said.

Patel said that the group has previously worked with March of Dimes. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, UConn CKI traveled to Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut to volunteer and assist March of Dimes at an event.

UConn CKI is a service-based student organization that is a part of Kiwanis International, a service club found all over the world. According to Patel, the club’s mission is to help UConn and its surrounding communities through service-based projects. The organization was active from 2014 to 2017, but was later deactivated when there was no one to fill in e-board positions. By spring 2019, the organization was reactivated with new members.

“Little by little, the organization is learning more about its origins and meeting all other CKI clubs in the New England region,” Patel said. “Every year we meet two times a year, where all organizations in New England come together in New Hampshire most of the time.”

Patel also mentioned that there is an event where CKI clubs from across the world gather together. Previously, the event was held in Orlando, Florida, but this year it is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More information about UConn CKI and its mask design competition can be found @uconn.cki on Instagram.