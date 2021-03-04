Men’s Soccer Recap: UConn’s offense stalls in second straight loss to St. John’s

The UConn Men’s Soccer team suffers a 0-2 defeat to the Providence Friars on a rainy Saturday afternoon. The first goal was scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

It’s been a strange week for the University of Connecticut’s men’s soccer program. After losing to Providence in UConn’s first Big East game in over eight years, the team announced Monday, March 1 that longtime head coach Ray Reid would be taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. With associate coach Mike Miller taking over as the team’s interim head coach, the Huskies (1-2, 0-2 Big East) traveled to New York to face the St. John’s Red Storm (3-1, 1-1 Big East). The result was a 2-0 loss for the Huskies, who have not scored since the first game of the season.

Wednesday night’s game began conservatively as both teams played within their structure, waiting for the other team to blink first. The strategy ultimately paid off for the Red Storm as Jared Juleau took a pass from Anthony Herbert and sent it past UConn’s goalkeeper Jahmali White for the game’s first score. In the second half, Herbert collected his second assist of the game as Tani Oluwaseyi gave St. John’s a two-goal lead they would not relinquish.

The UConn offense had an evening to forget. The Huskies managed only six shot attempts throughout the contest, and their first shot on goal didn’t come until the 86:57 mark of the match. As a result, UConn was shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since the fall of 2018. Sophomore forward Moussa Wade was also given a red card midway through the first half.

On the other end, the Huskies allowed 12 shot attempts, nine of which were on goal. The lone bright spot for UConn was that their keeper, White, had a strong outing, turning away seven of the nine shots he faced.

UConn, likely looking to turn the page, will return to Storrs to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern.