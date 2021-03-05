UConn exploring possibility of in-person commencement ceremonies

A computer on a table. Due to Covid-19, commencement may be held virtually.

On Thursday, University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas announced the possibility of in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021, contingent on the completion of an interest survey and the COVID-19 guidelines come May.

While an in-person graduation ceremony is not set in stone, the university hopes to provide a more traditional commencement ceremony for this year’s senior class, as well as the most recent graduating class, which had an online ceremony due to the presence of COVID-19.

“This year, we are exploring the possibility of holding in-person ceremonies. We want to know your opinion on this and understand the level of interest among students to participate in an in-person ceremony before moving forward,” Katsouleas wrote, providing a link to a survey for eligible students to fill out. The survey will close on March 10.

While an in-person commencement will provide students of both the current and previous graduating class the chance to experience a normal graduation from UConn, Katsouleas has stated any event organized will be following the public health guidelines of Connecticut.

As of March 4, this will mean any indoors graduation venue will be at 50% capacity, or held outdoors. Masks and social distancing will be required for all parties.