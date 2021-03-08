Culture Shock: To “Free Speech” Proponents

I am tired of seeing your posts about you feeling like your speech is somehow impeded by students wanting a safe environment for themselves. I’m trans and queer and I’m sick of having to worry about bigots. We’re all sick and tired of it. It’s how we have to live when we leave campus. Many of us have to deal with microaggressions or straight up bigotry at home, so campus is supposed to be a safe place for us. I know it was for me, that is until this whole debacle began.



I don’t care if people see it as “coddling,” an unsafe environment negatively affects mental health and, in turn, the studies of marginalized individuals. Sure, to some people with “thick skin” it comes across as coddling, but not everyone has thick skin. Not everyone can deal with the same things others can. Comparing emotional processing like that is reductive and harmful. There’s nothing wrong with being sensitive, especially to hate speech.



But this whole issue surrounding the USG Free Speech legislation has exposed various instances of bigotry among its supporters which reveals its true goal: freedom from consequences. The legislation contains no clause that protects marginalized individuals from hate speech. Everyone on campus already has free speech, the people who authored this legislation are just upset they have to face consequences for being bigots.