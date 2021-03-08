Mason Holland, Ethan Werstler win USG presidential election ticket

On Friday night, University of Connecticut’s Undergraduate Student Government announced the winners of their 2021 election. Among them, Mason Holland and Ethan Werstler were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the student-run organization.

Holland and Werstler’s ticket racked up over half of the total votes, collecting 1,086 of the 2,142 total student votes.

After the results were announced, president-elect Holland, a fourth-semester political science major, expressed a feeling of relief. Three months of strenuous planning and long nights working on the campaign “paid off in the best way imaginable,” Holland said.

“When we got the call, all I could think was how grateful I was to the more than a thousand students who trusted us with their vote. From the beginning, this election was about the student body, not us, but we certainly feel blessed to be the President and Vice President-Elect of the Student Body,” Holland said.

Werstler, a sixth-semester political science and communication double major and the vice president-elect, said he is excited to work together with Holland to advocate for students and fulfill their campaign promises.

“You are in good hands. Mason and I say what we mean and mean what we say. Our administration is going to fight like hell to push the platform we won on and to remind this campus that there is always more that unites us than sets us apart,” Werstler said.

Other victories on the night included Christopher Bergen, who was elected as USG’s comptroller (running unopposed), and B Diaz Vazquez, who was elected as USG’s chief diversity officer (in a vote of 1,631 to 364).

Bergen, a fourth-semester mechanical engineering major, said he was incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve undergraduate students as their comptroller.

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received, the assistance from the current comptroller during this transition, and the trust put in me by the student body,” Bergen said.

Diaz-Vazquez could not be reached for comment.