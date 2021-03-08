UConn field hockey wins 3rd straight game of the season

The University of Connecticut field hockey team photographed playing against Princeton University during a game on Nov. 17, 2019. The Huskies won against the Providence Friars this weekend, marking their third win in a row. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

UConn field hockey (3-0) had a rematch against Providence (0-3) this weekend in Providence at the Lennon Family Field. This is the third straight loss for the Friars, marking a rocky start to the season for the team. This is the second game in eight days between the two teams after the Friars opened their season on Feb. 28 in Storrs, ending 4-0 in favor of the Huskies.

UConn did not waste much time before grabbing an imposing lead over Providence in the first quarter of the game. At 7:20 into the first Claire Janden opened up the scoreboard for the Huskies off an assist from Claire Van den Noort and Sophie Hamilton. This was a direct shot off of a penalty corner. Ten seconds later the Huskies were able to go 2-0 over after a goal from freshman midfielder Hamilton. Hamilton was able to take advantage of a turnover from the Friars and carry the ball deep into UConn’s offensive circle. Providence goalkeeper Camryn Kelbaugh wasn’t able to beat Hamilton and the ball got past her.

The second quarter went by without fanfare, and the Huskies were able to maintain their lead going into halftime. The Friar’s sole shot of the game came during the second after a penalty corner where Providence midfielder Maddie Babineau made a shot on goal that was stopped by UConn goalkeeper Cheyenne Sprecher. This is the third straight shutout for the Huskies this season.

The Huskies got their last goal of the game in the third quarter. At 38:17 into the game Jessica Dembrowski was able to send a pass into the offensive circle from the right side to Hamilton. Hamilton put her second goal of the game into the back of the goal. This brings Hamitlon’s goals this season up to five, a very strong start for the sophomore.

The Huskies are back on the road on Saturday, heading to Philadelphia for two games against the Liberty University Eagles for a conference matchup. UConn is 7-0 against Liberty, and beat the team 6-3 in the teams’ last meeting.