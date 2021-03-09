Renters ticketed after maskless, off-campus party of 150-200 UConn students

A mask on a surface. Three renters were ticketed for hosting a maskless, off-campus party which violated Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order. Photo by Anna Shvets via Pexels.

Three renters were ticketed after hosting an off-campus party near the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus on Saturday.

According to Mansfield Police, troopers responded at 11:30 p.m. to 160 Birch Road in Mansfield for a noise complaint due to a large party.

“Upon arrival, troopers witnessed the disturbance and observed numerous college-aged students inside the residence,” the state police said in a news release. “An estimated total of 150-200 students were observed to exit the residence.”

The partiers were seen not wearing masks as well as not abiding to social distancing practices, police said.

Three people who came forward as the renters of the residence were issued tickets for violating Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order, which caps both indoor and outdoor social gatherings at 10 people.

Lamont has since then issued a rollback of his executive order, loosening restrictions at private, indoor residences to groups of 25, which will take effect March 19.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz issued a statement regarding the gathering, citing that the university has “become aware at various times of off-campus gatherings during COVID and has acted accordingly.”

Last fall, the university revoked housing for several students after footage of a crowded dorm party circulated on social media.

Reitz assured that the university acts promptly on referrals based on UConn Community Standards and due to conduct records protected by federal student privacy laws, disciplinary outcomes are not publicly released.

Members of the “Mansfield Connecticut Connection” Facebook group expressed their concerns about recent off-campus parties, including the most recent incident.

“We are so close to getting through this [pandemic], if we can just be patient; Masks, distance and vaccinations,” said one member.