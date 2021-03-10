USG Chief Diversity Officer-Elect resigns amid online harassment

The Undergraduate Student Government office. Chief Diversity Officer-Elect B Diaz has resigned, saying that after several days, they decided to step down as CDO in the interest of their mental health after receiving numerous hateful comments attacking their character and campaign online. Photo courtesy of Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) issued a statement announcing the resignation of Chief Diversity Officer-Elect (CDO) B Diaz.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation,” said CDO-Elect B Diaz in the letter.

Diaz claimed that after several days, they decided to step down as CDO in the interest of their mental health after receiving numerous hateful comments attacking their character and campaign online.

Diaz explained that the attacks “consisted of blatant lies with apparent malicious intent.”

“My mission as a student leader has always been to cultivate a safe and inclusive environment for all students,” Diaz said. “However, it’s clear that those involved in this orchestrated attack against me do not seek to create a safer and more inclusive community.”

According to USG’s former CDO, Damani Douglas, he also witnessed harassment towards Diaz over the course of the spring semester from multiple anonymous social media accounts.

“I am disheartened both by this conduct and by the effect it has had on B Diaz and other elected officials,” said Douglas.

Diaz concluded the letter by saying they wish their “position to be filled fairly.” According to page 22 of the USG constitution, a new CDO shall be elected by a two-thirds vote of the Student Senate as a replacement from the resignation.