UConn field hockey to take on Liberty this weekend

No. 2 UConn is knocked out of the NCAA field hockey tournament by No. 9 Princeton with a final score of 0-2. UConn played hard and finished the last 7 minutes of the match without a goalkeepe; the Huskies tried everything they could to score. Photo by by Kevin Lindstrom

The UConn field hockey team is heading to Philadelphia to take on the Liberty University Lady Flames for the fourth and fifth games of the season. The team has thus far been undefeated (3-0), as are the Lady Flames who are currently 7-0 in their season. UConn has had several games called off due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.

The Lady Flames are coming off a two-game win against Old Dominion (4-3) at home last weekend. Liberty beat out the Monarchs 4-1 and 2-0 that weekend to win the series. The UConn Huskies are coming off of their 3-0 game against the Providence College Friars (0-3).

The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 26, 2019 for a Liberty home game in Lynchburg, where the Huskies beat Liberty 6-3. The teams have played one other time, during the 2016 Big East field hockey championship game, where the No. 1 ranked UConn beat Liberty 3-2.

Game one on Saturday will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the Sunday afternoon meeting between the two teams will start at 2:30 p.m. EST.