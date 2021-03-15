Volleyball: Huskies struggle against Providence

The University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team photographed playing against the University of Tulsa during a game on Oct. 27, 2019. The Huskies lost both games against the Providence Friars this weekend. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

The UConn volleyball team dropped both games on the road against Providence (5-1) this weekend. The Huskies are now on a three-game losing streak and 2-6 on the season.

The opening set of Game 1 went back and forth throughout. No team strung together more than three consecutive points until the tail end of the set. With Providence leading 20-19, the Friars were able to secure four straight points to bring up a series of set points. The Huskies saved the first two set points before a Mia Ruffolo service error ended the set 25-21 in favor of Providence.

Providence got off to a great start in the second set. The Friars played consistently and took advantage of UConn’s miscues. The Huskies fell behind 5-10 and then 8-14 before they began turning things around. In the middle of the set, Caylee Parker was crushing her serves and catching the Friars off guard. Parker won seven straight points on her serve, including three aces to put UConn out in front 17-15. The Huskies maintained their lead and closed out the second set 25-22 after a Jennifer Leitman service error.

Once again, the Friars had a hot start in set three, racing out to a 9-2 lead. Providence got fantastic offensive strikes in while playing strong defense when they needed to. Sasha Rudich played a spectacular set for the Friars, recording five kills and one block. Providence posted a .433 attacking percentage on their way to a dominant 25-16 victory in the third set.

The Huskies were able to hold small leads throughout the early stages of set four, and held a 17-15 advantage midway through. Providence was able to turn things around though and force the Huskies into costly mistakes. An attacking error by Genna Florig gave Providence the fourth set 25-20 as well as the first game of the series.

In Game 1, Emma Nelson notched the most kills with 14 and Allison Barber recorded the most digs with 16. The Friars were able to post 21 more kills and 18 more assists than the Huskies by the end of the first game.

The second game of the series started extremely competitively. There was little separating the two squads in the first set until Providence pulled away midway through the set. Serving at 16-14, Mackenzie Taylor was placing her serves well and causing the Huskies to lose their rhythm. Taylor won five points on her serve and extended the Providence lead to seven. UConn tried clawing their way back into the set, but in the end, Providence took the first set 25-22.

Set two started out tight with the score tied up at 9-9. From that point on, the Huskies were in total control of the set. UConn was able to go on a 16-4 run to close out the set. The Huskies were firing on all cylinders and getting great contributions from everybody on the floor. In set two, the Huskies blasted three aces to go along with a .355 attacking percentage. A kill by Parker wrapped up the second set for UConn 25-13 and leveled the match.

The third set was neck and neck throughout its entirety. Both teams committed a handful of errors, but each squad found a response for whatever the opposing team threw their way. The Huskies saved three set points to bring the score to 23-24, but Providence capitalized on their fourth set point off a Nelson kill to take the set 25-23.

The Huskies seemed a bit deflated in the early stages of the fourth set. The Friars jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Providence was dictating the points and causing errors to pile up on the Huskies’ side. An attacking error by Jasmine Davis sealed the fourth set for the Friars 25-19 and concluded the two-game series.

The Huskies will look to rebound and finish their regular season on a high note when they play a home series against Seton Hall (3-4) in a couple of weeks.