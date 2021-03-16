Grammys 2021 Recap

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo)

The 63rd Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, and with it came many highlights.

Beyonce became the most decorated woman in Grammy history after winning four awards, which was the most amount won by any artist all night. She has a total of 28 Grammys. One of those awards came from winning best R&B performance for her song “Black Parade.”

Billie Eilish had a memorable night, as she won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media with “No Time to Die.” Written for the upcoming movie of the same name, this was the first time an artist won a song for a movie that has yet to be released.

Eilish also became the first artist since U2 to win Record of the Year in back-to-back ceremonies. This year, she won the award for her song “Everything I Wanted.” During her acceptance speech, Eilish said she was embarrassed for winning Record of the Year over Megan Thee Stallion.

Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, she won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with Beyonce for their song “Savage.” She also won the love of audience members when she and Cardi B performed their number one hit song “WAP” during the ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion also won Best New Artist, making her the first female rapper to win the award since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Nas had a historic night, as he won his first Grammy for Best Rap Album for his record “King’s Disease.” As for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Anderson Paak took home the award for his socially conscious song “Lockdown.” Paak and Bruno Mars also performed their live debut of “Leave The Door Open” from their new project, Silk Sonic.

For song of the year, H.E.R. won the award for her Black Lives Matter-inspired song “I Can’t Breathe.” She also won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined,” featuring Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for “Savage” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jhay Cortez, left, and Bad Bunny appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, Cardi B performs “WAP” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP)

As for album of the year, Taylor Swift won the award for “Folklore.” This gives Swift her third Album of the Year, making her the first and only woman to achieve this. She is tied with Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder for the most Album of the Year awards.

In the pop category, Dua Lipa won Best Pop Vocal Album for her record “Future Nostalgia,” while Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” As for the best Pop Duo/Group performance, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won for “Rain on Me.” Grande joked on Twitter for Gaga to “wake up” during the win, since Gaga was in Italy filming for the upcoming movie “House of Gucci.”

A historical moment came when Blue Ivy Carter won a Grammy with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her mother Beyonce for the music video of the song “Brown Skin Girl.” Carter won the award at the age of 9, making her the second youngest Grammy winner ever.

Electronic music artist Kaytranada had a big night, winning both Best Dance/Electronic album for “Bubba” and Best Dance Recording for his song “10%” featuring Kali Uchis.

Finally, John Legend won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for his record “Bigger Love,” while Thundercat won Best Progressive R&B album. Ledisi won a Grammy for best traditional R&B performance for her song “Anything for You.”