UConn Police Department Releases Community Survey

The University of Connecticut Police Department posted a survey on Friday asking members of the community about their perspective on matters of public safety and police services.

According to Deputy Chief Magdelena Silver, the goal of the survey is to capture the attitudes and opinions of overall agency performance and competency of agency employees. The survey also aimed to understand citizens’ perception of officers’ attitudes and behavior, as well as community concern over safety and security within the agency’s service area. Additionally, the survey wanted to capture citizens’ recommendations and suggestions for improvements.

“The surveys are useful for organizational learning, improving the quality of policing in the community and measuring how UCPD rates in public trust,” Deputy Chief Silver said. “We try to capture a broad section of the community: victims and others who have had recent contact with the police, employees and/or direct observation.”

The survey questions gather perspectives on prioritizing criminal enforcement efforts, overall community safety, police services one may have received, police services one might need and additional information about UCPD that the community might not have already known, according to a description in the Daily Digest.

Deputy Chief Silver said the survey is not new and that it is a part of an accreditation requirement which has been in place since 2009 to complete biennially.

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, and can be found in the Health, Wellness, and Safety section of UConn Daily Digest or by clicking here.