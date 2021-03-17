Five fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during a pandemic

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels.com

Irish or not, there’s zero excuse to pass up a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Much like the holiday’s name, it came to be after the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Strangely enough, according to history.com, the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade was actually held in America in 1601. Even now, streets are usually filled with people dressed in green in all cities across the United States, including Boston, New York City and Chicago. While things may be looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean we can’t put on our leprechaun hat and make the most out of it. Here are some COVID-19-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patty’s Day during a pandemic:

Picnic + St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

As we all know, during these times the safest activities are the ones outside … so what’s better than a picnic and a scavenger hunt combined? Rather than locking yourself up indoors, pick a park and set yourself up for a relaxing day filled with fun festivities. To make it even better, you could fill up your picnic basket with all sorts of themed treats, including a St. Patrick’s Day Shake or four-leaf clover inspired cookies.

Make Traditional Irish Food

Speaking of food, Ireland has some of the most delicious foods that largely contribute to their culture. If you’re feeling confident and are ready to roll up your sleeves, choose a recipe and start cooking. Of course, the classic is Irish beef stew, but if you’re anything like me and don’t enjoy soups/stews, you can make Irish soda bread. This specific type of bread uses sodium bicarbonate instead of traditional yeast.

Drink Up!

For my 21+ friends, there’s a plethora of different St. Patty’s Day drinks to dry. If you enjoy coffee but want to add a little spice, throw in some whiskey and top it off with whipped cream to make an Irish coffee. There’s hundreds of variations that can make almost any drink appropriate for St. Patty’s Day. If you’re a fan of Bloody Mary’s, make it with tomatillos instead and you’ll have a green Bloody Mary.

Zoom Party

I know what you’re thinking — “I’m over Zoom parties” — but hear me out. It can be difficult to meet up in person and it is definitely not the safest idea, which is why Zoom comes in handy. Set a time for you all to get on your laptops and make sure to send out the meeting link so everyone has it in their calendar. I know Zoom parties can be overwhelming at times, so brainstorm a few fun activities that can be played virtually together … like Head’s Up!

Leave a Shoe

My favorite thing to do as a young kid was to leave my shoe outside the door and wait for a leprechaun to stop by and leave me a chocolate. There’s something so magical about leprechauns and fairies when you’re a kid, but we haven’t outgrown it just yet. If you’re living in a house or apartment with your friends, have each of you leave a shoe out and surprise each other with goodies.

It’s important to realize that while this year does look different, it doesn’t mean we have to sit at home all day. Grab your green t-shirt and put on your four-leaf clover necklaces so not only do you look the part, but you feel it too. Have fun!