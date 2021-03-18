Field Hockey: Huskies set to take on Quinnipiac

Today’s game get the women’s team back on their feet after a disappointing shutout loss in the second match of the weekend series against Liberty University. It is time to prove once again that the Huskies dominate Connecticut field hockey. Photo by Matthew Pickett / The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s field hockey team has historically dominated this matchup with Quinnipiac. The bigger school recruiting advantage has been in full effect as UConn has won all 16 previous encounters. UConn averages 5.56 goals per game against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Today’s game get the women’s team back on their feet after a disappointing shutout loss in the second match of the weekend series against Liberty University. It is time to prove once again that the Huskies dominate Connecticut field hockey.

The last time these two teams played one another was back in 2019. Despite the 5-0 UConn victory, the game was intense and chippy. There were over 50 fouls called throughout the match, including three green cards and one yellow card.

UConn’s advantage in this game was clear. They were able to keep constant pressure on the Bobcats defense. This relentless offensive barrage resulted in UConn leading in the shots by a brutal margin of 16-3.

UConn doesn’t need to do anything fancy or out of the ordinary. Good old fashion Husky teamwork will get the job done.

Make sure to tune in on Husky Live to support the women’s field hockey team in their quest to reignite their winning streak at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.