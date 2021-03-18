HuskyTHON organizers look to weekend plans as the event approaches

Mitchell Lisowski, an eighth-semester digital media & design major and the vice president of communications for HuskyTHON, spoke about the event, changes made to accommodate for COVID-19 and shared a message for all participants looking forward to it.

Lisowski said the challenge of this year’s University of Connecticut HuskyTHON planning was ensuring participants could be involved in engaging, COVID-19-safe ways. He said, despite the changes they made, the community of participants never wavered in their support.

“Every HuskyTHON has its challenges, but together, we work through them as a team. Planning the in-person components wasn’t so much a challenge,” Lisowski said. “Instead, it was more an extra step to ensure our participants can enjoy COVID-safe and fun activities… It was a big concern of ours to be able to engage such a large community in a primarily virtual world, but our amazing community never stopped showing their support of always being For The Kids.”

Lisowski said the event will be taking place this weekend, March 20 to 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. He said there will be a livestream available to all participants, and there will be a select number of in-person events at the Student Union for students to attend.

“HuskyTHON 2021 will take place March 20 to 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m… HuskyTHON will be a hybrid event on a livestream made accessible to anyone,” Lisowski said. “The event will also feature a handful of in-person components happening throughout the Student Union and featured on the livestream… During a year like no other, we wanted the event to be accessible, fun and most importantly, safe for all of our dedicated participants.”

Lisowski said HuskyTHON will have many exciting events for students to participate in throughout the event. In particular, he said events like a virtual Q&A with Jason Derulo and the HuskyTHON merchandise mall will excite participants.

“We have so many exciting things happening during HuskyTHON weekend! A few of the many things we are most excited for are the Tom Katsouleas polar plunge fundraising challenge, virtual Q&A with Jason Derulo, HuskyTHON haircuts, the light ceremony, rave hours, photo-booths, a first-ever HuskyTHON merchandise mall and of course, raising up our final fundraising total—showing our yearlong efforts and achievements For The Kids and families at Connecticut Children’s,” Lisowkski said.

Lisowski wanted to thank participants for their continued dedication despite COVID-19 challenges. He said the support they receive will play an important role in the lives of children at Connecticut’s Children Hospital.

“I want to thank everyone for sticking with us in a year like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up all of our lives, but I’m still constantly amazed by the work this community puts in every single day,” Lisowski said. “Kids haven’t stopped entering the doors of Connecticut Children’s, and our amazing community has been right there eagerly fundraising to raise them up.”

Lisowski linked several forms of online HuskyTHON social media for students to maintain involvement with the event. He said students should follow their social media for updates, and they can donate by visiting www.huskython.org.

“Be sure to keep an eye on our social media (@huskython) for any and all updates! You can donate at www.huskython.org. We are currently hosting our first ever HuskyTHON silent auction: https://one.bidpal.net/huskython/welcome,” Lisowski said. “The link to the livestream will be available to the general public! We can’t wait to see you all there!”