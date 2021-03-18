University to proceed with in-person commencement ceremonies for classes of 2020 and 2021

University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas announced in an email Wednesday the Classes of 2020 and 2021 will have in-person commencement ceremonies between May 8 and May 12 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

“Through the events of the past year, our students, faculty, staff and friends have shown an admirable dedication to meeting these challenges and overcoming them, and now, as we can see light on the horizon, that commitment is being rewarded with the gradual return to the familiar and cherished,” Katsouleas said.

The university will still hold a virtual commencement ceremony for all Class of 2021 graduates on May 8 at 1 p.m., which will be streamed via YouTube, as will the in-person ceremonies. United States Secretary of Education and UConn alum Miguel Cardona will also address graduates at the May 8 livestream.

“We reached this decision only after consulting the experts who have been on the forefront of managing UConn’s response to the pandemic, along with the Connecticut Department of Public Health,” Katsouleas said. “As has been true since the start of the pandemic, our two guiding principles are safety and choice, which is why the in-person ceremonies will also be livestreamed.”

The parking lots at Rentschler Field will open at 8 a.m. on each graduation day, and doors to the stadium will open one hour prior to the ceremonies. For a more in-depth schedule of the events of each day and what ceremony certain 2021 majors will partake in, visit the UConn Commencement website.

The Class of 2020 will have two separate ceremonies on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ceremonies for 2020 will not be divided up by major/school/degree level. RSVP details for both classes will be sent to student emails in the coming weeks.

Each student will receive three guest tickets, all of whom must sit together in a pod. The ticket/ceremony RSVP portal will open on March 22. Should a student not be able to attend graduation, they may still RSVP for their tickets and give the tickets to another student.

“The last year has been an extraordinary test of our character, and I am proud to say that together we showed the world what it means to be a UConn Husky: united in purpose, committed to one another, and looking toward the future,” Katsouleas said.