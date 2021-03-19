Field hockey recap (Quinnipiac)

No. 2 UConn is knocked out of the NCAA field hockey tournament by No. 9 Princeton with a final score of 0-2 in a game that took place on 11/17/2019. UConn played hard and finished the last 7 minutes of the match without a goalkeepe; the Huskies tried everything they could to score. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

The UConn Huskies routed the Quinnipiac Bobcats in commanding fashion. The 6-0 victory helped significantly bolster the team’s morale after the loss against Liberty University.

The offense kicked into gear early and struck often on the Bobcat’s home turf in Hamden, Conn. The first goal was scored at the 9:55 mark by Claire Jandewerth who now has seven on the season. Sophie Hamilton and Aiyi Young displayed great passing and teamwork to feed Janderwerth for the assist. Just a few minutes later with 13:28 on the clock, Hamilton would create some instant offense herself, scoring the second goal of the game unassisted. This goal was the first of her hat trick that led the Huskies in scoring. Erica Solomen also came up big with a score of her own at 26:17 as the recipient of another great pass by Jandewerth.

The Huskies showed out this game. As a team, they racked up 30 shots, 20 of which were on goal. This was in comparison to the Bobcats mustering up just one shot on goal that was saved by Cheyenne Sprecher. Following yesterday’s win, Sprecher has now saved 13/19 goals and helped the Huskies maintain three shutouts this season thus far. A big shoutout must go to the defense as well. UConn also led 14-0 in penalty corner opportunities.

One of UConn’s strengths this season has been controlling the tempo of the game and shifting the game to the opposition’s side of the field through constant ball pressure and crisp aggressive passing. This knack has allowed UConn to keep the defense in position when the occasional mistake happens on the offensive side of the ball. This has allowed UConn to outshoot opponents by an average of 10.1 shots per game. While UConn already connects on a remarkable 55.7% on their shots, their shooting accuracy gets buffered by the fact that UConn is able to generate this many more goal scoring opportunities than their opponents. This means that a rare poor shooting performance may not definitively ensure a loss. These extra shots ultimately lead to more goals scored and the rest is history. The key is to maintain this pressure against top-tier conference competition. UConn is more than capable.

The Huskies get back to the turf on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. to play Saint Joseph University.