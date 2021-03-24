Fantastic Films and where to find them: ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Quentin Tarantino says this film is the best of the 2010s. I may not go as far as to say that, as there were countless great movies released in that decade, but you can’t deny this is a fantastic film.

“The Social Network” is a 2010 movie directed by David Fincher, from a screenplay written by Aaron Sorkin. The film follows the creation of the social network company Facebook, focusing on Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and Eduardo Saverin’s (Andrew Garfield) relationship.

There are many reasons why this film is fantastic, but if I had to whittle it down, I would point it to the writing, the direction and cinematography, the performances and the musical score.

Starting with the writing, this film has one of the best scripts of the 21st century. Sorkin has written many famous movies and TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Newsroom,” “Moneyball” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Though all those shows and films have incredible scripts, this may be Sorkin’s best ever work. His rapid, rhythmic dialogue style fits perfectly with the characters in this film, especially with Eisenberg’s Zuckerberg.

Every dialogue sequence in this movie is memorable, starting with the opening scene between Zuckerberg and his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend. However, it isn’t just the dialogue that is fantastic; the story structure is also incredible. The story is executed in an interesting way, going back and forth between present-day courtroom scenes and flashbacks, but Sorkin masterfully uses that nature to deliver the story. The plot unfolds so naturally that you barely even notice this structure upon first watch, which is all to the credit of Sorkin’s writing and Fincher’s execution.

That leads us right into the next point, the film’s direction and cinematography. Fincher has directed many incredible movies, including “Seven,” “Fight Club,” “Zodiac” and “Gone Girl,” but like Sorkin, this may be his best.

This isn’t his loftiest film in terms of visual scale, but it showcases his directing ability in part because of that. Much of the film takes place in confined rooms, whether it be a dorm room, a courtroom or an office space. Even with these space constraints, Fincher is able to create incredible images with visuals that perfectly capture the conversations and character actions. Like the film’s signature lines, there are many visual moments throughout the film that will surely be remembered after watching.

The acting in this film is also fantastic, led by the two leading actors Eisenberg and Garfield. Eisenberg has the difficult task of embodying the well-known Zuckerberg, but portrays him in an interesting way. There is controversy whether or not the people are accurately represented in this film, but Eisenberg plays Zuckerberg perfectly.

Eisenberg and Garfield’s chemistry elevates several scenes, combined with the brilliant direction by Fincher and writing from Sorkin, creates a true spectacle that needs to be seen.

Eisenberg's portrayal of Zuckerberg as an aloof, narcissistic character creates many incredible sequences throughout the picture. This contrasts with Garfield's Saverin, who is portrayed as the cooler, smoother character which determines the character dynamics that play out throughout the picture.

Last but certainly not least, the musical score provides an important undertone to the film. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross both create a sense of unease and calm through the score, which perfectly encapsulates the thematic nature of the movie. The twitchy nature of the music also helps provide the backing to the characters on screen, showcasing how the Harvard students are always thinking, always looking for an edge. This score again helps bring the movie to another level.

In conclusion, this is an incredible movie that delivers a story on a subject of the utmost importance to this day with great themes, fantastic characters, strong direction and absolutely incredible writing. For those reasons, I can confidently say this is a fantastic film.

Where to Find “The Social Network”: Streaming on Netflix