Field Hockey dominates the Quinnipiac Bobcats

The Huskies wins against the Quinnipiac Bobcats with a final score of 8-0. The team played with high performance in the pouring rain and won all 3 games against the Bobcats within the week. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s field hockey team dominated the Quinnipiac Bobcats once again this past weekend, delivering a 7-0 beatdown on Friday and blowing the Bobcats out again on Sunday 8-0. The Huskies showed who’s boss, regardless of home field advantage, winning handily in both Friday and Sunday’s matches in Hamden, Connecticut and Storrs, Connecticut respectively. The win should prove to be a confidence booster and another opportunity for the team to build momentum for marquee conference matchups.

In Friday’s game, the Huskies were led by a superhuman effort from Claire Van den Noort. She connected on four of her five shots to spearhead the win. The offensive barrage started with Sophie Hamilton scoring at 8:14 and then the next three goals were shot by Van den Noort. Claire Jandewerth joined the scoring column at the 25:47 mark. After yet another score by Van den Noort at 34:43, McKenna Sergie mercifully wrapped up the scoring for the afternoon with one final goal at 40:55.

The passing as a team was crisp the whole game and it was what allowed UConn to create 12 goal-scoring opportunities compared to just one created by Quinnipiac. This was a product of the Huskies’ suffocating defense and the offense dominating time of possession. This was extremely evident by the amount of fouls UConn committed without incurring any penalties or ejections. This edge will take them far against the best teams in the conference. Jessica Dembrowski led the team statistically in assists with three, followed by two from Sophie Hamilton and one from McKenna Sergie.

The Huskies wins against the Quinnipiac Bobcats with a final score of 8-0. The team played with high performance in the pouring rain and won all 3 games against the Bobcats within the week. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

As a team, UConn was able to create seven corner opportunities in comparison to just one by Quinnipiac. This is where the Huskies have excelled all season — controlling time of possession and getting those shots up. Cheyenne Sprecher also played her part exceptionally, fielding her fifth shutout of the season. While UConn excelled statistically in nearly every metric this match, it’s the passing and teamwork that doesn’t make the stat sheet that makes all the difference between winning and losing.

Round two on Sunday’s game was simply a continuation of Friday’s matchup. UConn outshot Quinnipiac by 32, 23 of which were on goal while not allowing a single shot to be taken by the opposition. Quinnipiac’s keeper did her best, saving 15 shots but it was not enough to stop the juggernaut that is the Huskie’s offense. UConn also produced 16 corner opportunities. Sunday’s game showed how lethal the Huskies are when they play as a team. Hamilton led the way with 4 goals and 2 assists, Dembrowski chipped in another 2 goals, Van den Noort had three assists and Anna Horan contributed a goal as well. UConn’s biggest strength is that there is no weak link on the team. Everyone stays poised to make a big play.

The UConn women’s field hockey team is now 6-1 overall and 5-1 against Big East conference competition. The Huskies return to action on Saturday, April 3 at noon in an away matchup against Villanova.