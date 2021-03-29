Men’s Soccer: UConn falls to No. 15 Seton Hall on the road

The University of Connecticut men’s soccer team photographed playing against the St. John’s Thunderbirds during a game on Mar. 20, 2021. The Huskies were defeated this Saturday 1-0 at Seton Hall. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

UConn’s form continues to spiral down as they were defeated on the road 1-0 at Seton Hall on Saturday. This match marked their second encounter of the season.

With the Pirates (7-1-3, 5-1-2 Big East) winning the weekend match, the home side managed to play the regular season without getting a losing result at Owen T. Carroll Field. The Huskies (1-4-1, 0-4-1 Big East) on the other hand added not just another loss to their away form (0-2-0), but added another winless result from a conference team. The last time UConn won a match was on Feb. 16 to Sacred Heart.

The first half of the match saw Seton Hall take much of the possession without managing to strike early on. The home side took five shots in the opening 10 minutes of the match while UConn only had one. By the half time whistle, Seton Hall increased their number of shots by three as UConn added the same amount; one of which was by Giancarlo Vaccaro, who nearly put UConn on the score sheet in the 37th minute. Both sides also managed to get three corners within the first 45 minutes of the match, but couldn’t make much use out of them.

The 59th minute saw the hosts take the lead from a corner kick. Midfielder James Boote took the corner that saw defender Maurice Williams at the far post of the net. With zero hesitation, Williams followed the ball and made a clinical header to take the Pirates in the lead.

UConn’s only other opportunity following the Seton Hall goal was in the 66th minute, where Okem Chime attempted to score an equalizer but was denied by Andreas Nota.

The Huskies will continue to play on the road this week with their Wednesday match at Villanova Wildcats followed by a visit to the Georgetown Hoyas.