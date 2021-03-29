UConn discusses commencement ticketing, format of 2020 and 2021 commencements

The 2021 Commencement FAQ website offers clarifications regarding the structure of the commencement ceremonies. From May 8 to 12, students from both classes will be able to participate in the ceremonies respective to their graduating year, college and major. Photo courtesy of Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut commencement ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates will allow for every graduate to have a maximum of three tickets in addition to the live stream option available for all ceremonies.

Lauren Schaller, program specialist in the university events & conference services, said no ceremonies in May 2021 will allow for additional tickets available to students. She said this is due to the capacity limits of Rentschler Field where the ceremonies will be held.

“Unfortunately, there are no extra tickets available for our commencement ceremonies this year. This applies to all of our ceremonies across the board in May 2021” Schaller said. “We have limited capacity in Rentschler Field, so three guest tickets per graduate is what we are able to offer. All of our ceremonies will be live streamed this year so that family members/friends who are unable to attend can still watch the ceremony as it happens.”

The 2021 Commencement FAQ website offers further clarifications regarding the structure of the event. From May 8 to 12, students from both classes will be able to participate in the ceremonies respective to their graduating year, college and major.

The website distinguishes between students who are to attend the 2020 and the 2021 commencement ceremonies. Students who graduated in Aug. 2019, Dec. 2019, May 2020 and Aug. 2020 should attend the 2020 ceremony, while students who graduated in Dec. 2020, May 2021 and Aug. 2021 should attend the 2021 ceremony.

The website says the live stream of every event will be available in addition to the in-person component. The commencement website will offer further information as it becomes available.

“All ceremonies will be live streamed,” the website reads. “Please continue to check the Commencement website for more information as we move closer to the ceremonies.”

The website then discusses the format of the event. Of the 120 minute ceremony, 20 will be remarks and 100 will be the reading of student names.

“We are still developing the ceremony format details but we anticipate that there will be about 20 minutes of remarks and about 100 minutes of candidates processing across the stage,” the website reads.

The website states that tickets will be distributed to students on April 30.