Women’s Lacrosse Recap: UConn demolishes Butler in two2-game set

The University of Connecticut women’s lacrosse team photographed playing against the University of New Hampshire during a game on Feb. 28, 2021. The UConn Huskies won both of their games against the Butler Bulldogs in this weekend’s matchup. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

After UConn’s brilliant weekend performance against Marquette, the Huskies were looking to duplicate this success against the Butler Bulldogs in a weekend matchup. Not only were the Huskies able to take both games against the Bulldogs, but neither game was remotely close. With these two wins, UConn improves their conference record to an undefeated 4-0. If no one saw the Huskies as a serious threat, UConn is certainly proving it with their impressive play.

Game 1: UConn 22, Butler 11

In Game 1 of UConn’s weekend matchup, Kate Shaffer looked amazing, scoring five goals with a hat trick in just the first half of Friday’s game. Stephanie Palmucci and Lauren Barry looked spectacular as well, with three goals each.

It’s important to note how UConn scored an incredible 16 first-half goals vs. Butler and more than doubled the Butler’s first-half score. The Bulldogs truly struggled to take possession as the Huskies led the game with 24 draw controls to the Bulldogs’ 10. UConn was able to take advantage of their scoring opportunities and ultimately scored 22 in a slaughter of Butler’s defense.

The University of Connecticut women’s lacrosse team photographed playing against the University of New Hampshire during a game on Feb. 28, 2021. The UConn Huskies won both of their games against the Butler Bulldogs in this weekend’s matchup. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

Game 2: UConn 19, Butler 4

In Game 2 of UConn’s weekend matchup vs. Butler, the Bulldogs looked even worse against the Huskies’ powerhouse offense. With a mere two goals in each half of Sunday’s matchup, UConn’s defense went to work in locking down Butler and allowing just four goals.

On the other hand, UConn had no trouble finding the net in this matchup with 19 goals on the day. Grace Coon was the star for the Huskies on Sunday, with four goals on the day. Sydney Watson, who scored two goals in the win on Friday, scored three on Sunday with six draw controls and two assists for the Huskies. Shaffer and Abby Vetsch added two for the Huskies. Finally, Lia LaPrise looked impressive with two goals and two assists for UConn in this matchup.

With two losses on the weekend, Butler slides to 0-4 in Big East play this year and continues to search for their first win this season in conference play. The Bulldogs have a chance to redeem themselves against Villanova. For UConn, these two wins were certainly essential as they continue to compete for first place in the Big East. The Huskies’ next opponent, Denver, is perhaps their most important opponent this season as a sweep at home would give the Huskies first place in the Big East with a two-game lead. It’s certainly a game no one will want to miss next weekend on April 9 and 11.