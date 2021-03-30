Baseball: Huskies set for mid-week matchup against BC Eagles

UConn Baseball picks up a 9-6 win against the URI Rams on a sunny Friday afternoon at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs. Huskies sophomore Kyler Fedko hit two homeruns while senior first baseman Chris Winkel added another. Photo by Matt Pickett/The Daily Campus.

The UConn baseball team will be back at Elliott ballpark Tuesday as its homestand continues with a one-and-done against Boston College. The Huskies have won four of their last five games, but could have their hands full going up against an Eagles team that has already beaten three ranked opponents.

Big East Preseason player of the year Kyler Fedko remains the best bat for UConn (9-12) as he leads the team in batting average (.387), hits (19), and doubles (7). The third-year sophomore struggled a bit this past weekend against Rhode Island, going just 4-for-14 in the series, but Fedko did hit his second and third homeruns of the year in the series opener on Friday.

Heating up for the Huskies is left-fielder Erik Stock. The fourth-year junior got his average up to .309 this weekend — just the second regular starter to surpass the .300 mark — after going 6-for-14 with 3 RBIs in the Rhode Island series. Despite Stock’s efforts, UConn scored a combined seven runs between Saturday’s games after putting up nine in Friday’s meeting. They will have to get back to putting runs on the board if they hope to compete against BC.

The pitching staff remains a bit of an issue for the Huskies. Ben Casparius and Joe Simeone have been struggling of late, as their combined ERAs of 10.85 are not what you want out of your starters. But in their absence, Austin Peterson has stepped up big time.

The fourth-year junior has been great for UConn thus far. This includes last weekend when he pitched 5.2 innings of one-run baseball in a game that went 13 innings. Peterson leads all starters with a 2.76 ERA through 29.1 innings, and he has struck out 32 batters. Once UConn’s other starters get back on track, having Peterson as their Day 3 starter will make UConn a tough team to beat.

Erik Stock is your BIG EAST Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/4iVg2nbzjY — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) March 29, 2021

Boston College (12-10, 3-9 ACC) boasts one of the best offenses the Huskies will have seen so far. With four guys batting over .300, the Eagles are led by Sal Frelick. The fourth-year junior is slashing a .406/.468/.677 line, leads the team in hits (39) and runs (26) and is second on the team in homers (5) and RBIs (19). The cleanup man for BC is Luke Gold, who’s hitting .341 on the year and leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (27). It is crucial for UConn to get some early outs against the Eagles to keep their offense at bay.

BC’s starting pitchers have also struggled thus far in the year. Among those who’ve pitched at least 20 innings, Emmet Sheehan has gotten off to the best start. However even he sits at 3-2 with a 5.08 ERA, allowing 29 hits and striking out 41 batters. No other starter has an ERA under six.

The door is open for this to be a high scoring affair with both teams able to put runs on the board in bunches. Given the Huskies are 3-2 on the year when they put up double digit runs, this should be an exciting one to watch. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. EST.