Editorial: Do not throw away your shot

Hawley Armory will begin giving vaccines to the general public over the age of 18 beginning Thursday, and anyone can schedule an appointment by visiting mychart.uconn.edu.

Illustration courtesy of Kaitlyn Tran/Daily Campus

On April 1, COVID-19 vaccines will become available to everyone in the state of Connecticut over the age of 16, and we strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t already gotten a vaccine to get one as soon as possible.

It’s been over a year since this pandemic started, and since then over 7,000 people have died in Connecticut, adding to a total of over 500,000 in the United States. This is an incredibly serious threat and it still looms —as of writing this Connecticut alone lost 18 people in the last day to the virus, according to the New York Times.

At UConn, the hope is to be able to have a somewhat normal fall semester, and that can only be accomplished with the help of everyone. Right now, UConn Storrs has 42 isolation beds in use for students, and stories keep coming out about guideline-breaking parties that put the safety of everyone at risk. One way to combat the remaining cases as well as protect oneself from those who are not taking the virus as seriously as they should be is to get vaccinated.

If the idea that getting vaccinated for your own good isn’t enough, please consider doing it for the communities you’re a part of. This past year has caused a lot of pain in so many different ways, and a sooner end to the pandemic is good for everyone. It’s incredibly easy to sign up, but that simple action goes a long way.

As of right now, COVID-19 vaccines are not a requirement for enrollment in the fall semester at UConn, but this may be subject to change. Rutgers University recently made headlines when they announced that they’d be requiring students to get vaccinated, and there’s a significant chance they won’t be the only school, as there certainly is precedent for colleges to require immunization. UConn currently requires six different diseases to be immunized or screened for before coming to campus, so it would not be a surprise if they added COVID-19 to that list.

No matter what your reason is, whether it’s for yourself, for the community or just for fear that you won’t be allowed on campus next year without one, please get vaccinated as soon as you can, so we can put this horrible chapter of our lives firmly in the past.