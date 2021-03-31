Men’s Soccer Preview: UConn desperate to snap skid on the road against Villanova

This Wednesday, March 31, the UConn Men’s Soccer team (1-4-1, 0-4-1 Big East) will have a chance to end a five-game winless streak as they get set to face the Villanova Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Big East) on the road.

The Huskies are absolutely desperate right now. They enter Wednesday’s match without having won since their 3-0 opening-day victory over Sacred Heart University. Since then, they’ve failed to score in five straight games with an 0-4-1 record in that span. They are being outscored 3-6 in total on the season.

Luckily for UConn, Villanova is in a similar rut. The Wildcats come into Wednesday’s game on a four-game losing streak and a 1-8 record overall. They have been shut out six times this year, and they’ve been outscored 4-16 as a whole this season. They are struggling.

Thus, despite UConn’s long, scoreless streak, they are still the favorites to emerge with a victory. Historically, UConn has had great success against Villanova as well. They hold a lifetime 13-2-1 record against the Wildcats with an 8-1-1 record in their past ten meetings. That being said, UConn’s 5-2-1 record against Villanova on the road where they’ll be playing is a marked step down from their 8-0 home record. Both teams are fighting to keep their season alive.

The game will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.