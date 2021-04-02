Field Hockey: Huskies playing Villanova this weekend

After two blowout wins against Quinnipiac, the UConn women’s field hockey team now turns their attention to the Villanova Wildcats. The UConn Huskies will face Villanova in two weekend matches on April 3rd and April 4th at noon. Photo courtesy of UConn Huskies Field Hockey webpage.

After two blowout wins against Quinnipiac, the UConn women’s field hockey team now turns their attention to the Villanova Wildcats. Historically speaking, it’s hard to call this matchup a rivalry because the Huskies have dominated, winning 32 of the 38 all-time matches, including winning the last 10 straight encounters. In fact, the last time the Huskies lost to the Villanova Wildcats was in 2007, when UConn lost the match at home in Storrs by a margin of just one goal.

In all the recent matchups against Villanova, the offense has controlled the tempo of the game and put up stellar numbers. The Huskies average 4.18 goals per game in this matchup. They even outdid themselves and surpassed this stat line during their last matchup on Oct. 18, 2019, when the Huskies gave the Wildcats a crushing 7-0 defeat.

Even with history on their side, there is no reason to underestimate the Villanova Wildcats. Every regular season game is an opportunity for the Huskies to get better and each opponent has to be treated like a challenge for them to keep improving and playing field hockey the right way — the Husky way. This is the definition of a tune-up game, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously.

One of Villanova’s biggest strengths is their shot accuracy. They connect on 60.2 percent of their shots on goal. In comparison, UConn connects on 63 percent of their shots on goal. They are able to generate many of these opportunities by playing aggressive defense. This is evident by the Wildcats already registering 131 fouls on the season thus far. This aggression allows them to translate pivotal stops into quality offensive opportunities. While this should not be the biggest concern to the Huskies, they must be on guard and ready to match this intensity to secure the win. The Huskies should feel confident going into this game, and I am sure that they will do UConn nation proud once again this week.

Make sure to tune in on Husky Live to support the women’s field hockey team in their two weekend matches against the Villanova Wildcats on both Saturday, April 3 at noon and Sunday, April 4 at noon as well.