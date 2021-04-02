ICYMI: Ships, shoes, shots, singing and SpongeBob

The ship ‘Ever Given’ blocking the Suez canal. After 6 days of blocking the canal, the container ship has finally been dislodged. Photo via wikimedia commons.

Did you miss any big news this past week? Don’t worry – The Daily Campus has your back. Here is a breakdown of the top news stories.

Suez Canal Reopened

The Ever Given container ship has been dislodged and is now floating after blocking the Suez Canal for six days, according to CNN.

On Monday, March 29, tug boats worked for hours to free the Ever Given and were finally met with successful results. The ship began refloating at 3 p.m. Egypt Standard Time.

Navigation among the 442 blocked ships resumed at 6 p.m. Egypt Standard Time. It could take over three days to return to normal travel.

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said they are not allowing Ever Given to leave the Suez Canal until they have determined it is safe to sail and after a full investigation.

Nike ‘Satan Shoe’ Lawsuit

Nike is suing the maker of the Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” for trademark infringement, according to CNN Business.

Nike filed a lawsuit on Monday saying that MSCH Product Studio, Inc. featured its famous Swoosh logo on their ‘Satan Shoes.’ The shoes are a collaboration with Lil Nas X as part of the promotion of his latest song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

The shoes are a modified black and red Nike Air Max 97 sneaker with a bronze pentagram charm and “a drop of human blood” in the mid-sole.

All 666 pairs of the modified Nike sneakers are completely sold out as of Monday.

Pfizer Vaccine Trials

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine had positive results from its clinical trials, according to ABC News.

On Wednesday, March 31, Pfizer and BioNTech released a statement saying its vaccine is 100% effective against children ages 12 to 15.

In the placebo-controlled trial, none of the participants who received the real vaccine developed COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the next few weeks. The company’s goal is to start vaccinating this age group before going back to the school in the fall.

SpongeBob Episodes Pulled

Two “SpongeBob SquarePants” have been removed from Nickelodeon and streaming services, according to NBC News.

On Wednesday, a Nickelodeon representative told NBC News the episodes getting pulled were not appropriate during current events and/or not appropriate for children.

The season 12 episode “Kwarantined Crab” is being pulled due to its virus-themed plot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The episode depicts a new disease, “Clam Flu,” in Bikini Bottom and forces people to quarantine.

The season three episode “Mid-Life Crustacean,” has not aired since 2018 but has now been pulled from streaming services. During the episode, Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob break into a woman’s home and steal her underwear during a “panty raid.”

Diana Musical Premiere Date

The Broadway musical Diana, and its Netflix film, announced its premiere dates earlier this week, according to Playbill.

A Netflix film of the show’s performance, in a similar vein to the Hamilton and Newsies movies, will debut on Oct. 1. The show was recorded during fall 2020 on its Broadway stage, the Longacre Theatre.

The show was originally in previews in March 2020 when COVID-19 led to the theatre shutdown. It will begin in-person previews beginning Dec. 1 and has an opening night set for Dec. 16, pending government approval.