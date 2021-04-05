Former Daily Campus editor Karenna Alexander talks about her life as a dating coach

Karenna Alexander is a dating coach and former news editor of the Daily Campus. Her newest book focuses on courtship, which is a controversial form of dating. Photo provided by the author.

Karenna Alexander is someone who has had a very interesting life. From 1984-1988, she was a part of the Daily Campus starting off as a campus correspondent before eventually becoming the news editor.

“As a news editor, I would assign stories and I would write stories. I would write headlines and edit the stories,” said Alexander on some of the responsibilities she had while being the news editor. She also said that the paper had to be sent in by either 3 or 4 p.m. to the printers while she was editor.

One of Alexander’s primary moments while working for the Daily Campus involved a member of the campus police escort service having a criminal record. Alexander asked for the name of the member but was denied so she filed a freedom of information request. This case would go all the way to the Connecticut supreme court where the judge decided not to allow the release of the escort’s name.

After the Daily Campus, Alexander went to Columbia University to get her master’s degree in journalism before eventually becoming a crime reporter for the Danbury News Times. She would work for the paper for 17 years and would cover stories such as the trial of Michael Skakel.

Skakel was a relative of the Kennedy family, the same one as late president John F. Kennedy. When Skakel was 15, he allegedly murdered Martha Moxley in Greenwich, Connecticut and was sent to prison for 20 years in 2002. In 2013 however, a new trial was held and Skakel would be released on a $1.2 million bail since his counsel was deemed inadequate.

Today, Alexander has a new dating book titled “A Woman’s Guide to Understanding Men: Dating Secrets Most Women Don’t Know” was published this past March. The book focuses on the concept of courtship, the idea that the man should be the one to pursue a woman in a relationship.

After her career at the News-Times, Alexander became a dating coach which is her current profession and she explained how she first got interested.

“When I was at UConn, I never thought I would become a dating coach. I didn’t even know dating coaches existed. But when I was at the News-Times, I had a dating problem of my own. I actually met a guy at the investigative reporters and editors (an organization), it didn’t work out and I was getting frustrated with my dating situation. So I read a book that really resonated with me and I called the authors of it afterward and they helped me out with my issue and trained me to become a dating coach,” Alexander said.

“When I became a dating coach, I added matchmaking to my repertoire because a lot of people were saying ‘I don’t know where to meet people.’ I stopped doing that because I like the coaching better,” Alexander said about her plans after her book.

She plans to write more books about courtship and more non-fiction dating books geared toward women.

Alexander was also asked what is the process like for writing a dating book. “I kind of wung it the first time around. I put down the things that I thought that I would’ve liked to know 15 years ago,” Alexander said.

Alexander went to mention how similar to writing articles, she sometimes puts a lot of thought into a page at one time and organizes it later.

In addition to being a dating coach, she is also a freelance journalist and has a blog where she writes about dating. Recently, she appeared on the radio show “Chaz & Aj in the morning.” Her newest book is also available on Amazon for purchase.