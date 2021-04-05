Men’s Soccer Recap: Huskies face 4th straight defeat to No. 2 Georgetown

The UConn men’s soccer team photographed playing against Seton Hall during a game on Mar. 3, 2021. The Huskies lost to the Georgetown Hoyas this weekend. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

UConn added another defeat to their record over the weekend when they faced No. 2 Georgetown. The Saturday fixture resulted in their biggest defeat thus far in the season, losing to the home side 5-1.

The Hoyas (6-0-2, 6-0-2 Big East) did not mess around and made an impactful start to the game following midfielder Dante Polvara’s early goal 55 seconds in the first half. Polvara’s shot was right on the half-circle of the penalty area, all while the UConn (1-6-1,0-6-1 Big East) defense was caught off-guard on the play.

The hosts recorded another goal before the end of the first half. In the 12th minute, Polvara assisted midfielder Paul Rothrock from a near-post pass that was met on the far-post. Midfielder Chris Hegardt was also involved in the play, giving the ball to Polvara in the build-up.

By the end of the first half, Georgetown recorded 10 more shots against UConn’s Jahmali Waite, two of which were saved by the goalkeeper. As for UConn, they didn’t register their first shot until the 41st minute through Maxwell De-Bodene’s near-post shot.

The Hoyas’ momentum continued and proceeded to net three comfortable goals in the back of UConn’s net in the second half. Dante Polvara added another goal involvement to his name in the Saturday match and secured his brace at the 49:20 mark. Jacob Montes provided the assist. Montes also scored Georgetown’s remaining two goals; the first in the 57th minute and the second roughly seven minutes later.

UConn at least made sure Georgetown’s victory wouldn’t end with a clean sheet. In the 67th minute, Moussa Wade and Okem Chime made critical passes to each other, the ending result being Chime’s pass to Wade who curled the ball toward the left side of Georgetown’s net to lower the goal deficit down to four.

At the final whistle, the hosts had a total of 23 shots, 11 of which were on target. UConn’s total shots only went up to five, four being on target.

UConn will make one last stop on the road to Providence before heading back to Storrs for their match against Villanova to close out their regular season.