UConn Health in partnership with FEMA to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state

UConn Health transitioned the Hawley Armory at the UConn Storrs campus into a mass vaccination center for both the university community and the general public, Jennifer Walker, UConn Health spokesperson wrote in UConn Today.

“The more people we can vaccinate, the better for everyone,” Sarah Tessier, clinical practice manager in internal medicine at UConn Health said.

Appointments are required in advance for a vaccine, and any eligible person can register with MyChart to find an appointment online. Appointments can also be made by phone through UConn Health’s COVID-19 phone line 860-679-5589.

“Two more mobile van unit clinics will soon open on UConn campuses at both Stamford and Avery Point,” Walker said.

About 250 people were vaccinated on day one alone at the Hawley site, with plans to slowly increase daily vaccination numbers based on supply to 400 people a day, Walker said.

“Connecticut was selected by FEMA to be the first state in the country to receive a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, which consists of a mobile trailer,” Walker said. “UConn Health, along with Hartford Healthcare, Trinity Health and Griffin Hospital, has been chosen to participate in this program.”

UConn Health is helping to provide access to Connecticut residents to obtain COVID-19 vaccines through the FEMA Mobile Vaccine Unit later this month, Walker said.

“The mobile units will be on loan to the state for the next 60 days to be deployed in communities based on their social vulnerability index,” Walker said. “UConn Health has been assigned to the Mobile Vaccination Unit in four towns for nine days beginning at the end of April and running through the beginning of May.”