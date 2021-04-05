UConn places 5 dorms in quarantine, shifts to Yellow status

The email specified Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers and Russell as the dorm buildings to be placed in quarantine. Guests are no longer allowed in the remainder of the buildings in North, Northwest and Alumni. Photos courtesy of Erin Knapp / The Daily Campus.

On Friday, the University of Connecticut placed five dorm buildings in quarantine due to a spike in cases on campus.

The announcement came in an email from the Dean of Students on Friday. The email specified Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers and Russell as the dorm buildings to be placed in quarantine. Guests are no longer allowed in the remainder of the buildings in North, Northwest and Alumni.

“Over the course of the last two days, SHaW has tested and identified 35 on-campus positive cases. These cases appear to be centralized among the North, Northwest and Alumni residential complexes,” the email read.

This includes 20 recorded on-campus cases on April 2, a single-day high of positive tests only seen one other day in the spring semester.

The email said large gatherings off campus may be to blame for the recent spike in cases.

“Positive tests usually emerge within 3 to 5 days of exposure. This suggests that this spike in positives may be related to large off-campus gatherings that were reported this past weekend,” read the email.

The email also announced the campus would transition back to Yellow status when it had previously been at Blue. This color code change indicates a dorm has been put into residential quarantine, which means tighter restrictions on the number of people allowed at on-campus activities.

The email did not specify when these changes would end, but told students to expect the quarantine to last through the remainder of the week.

“SHaW will manage the residential quarantine and determine when it can be lifted,” read the email. “It is reasonable to assume that these residential areas will remain in quarantine through the end of next week.”

Save for students approved for post-break stay, most students are required to move out by Sunday, April 11 at noon. So, the new restrictions are expected to last until most students move out.

“Students who wish to move out early and complete their quarantine at home are welcome to do so and will receive information from Residential Life,” read the email.