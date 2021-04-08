Thirsty Thursdays: Cheers, not tears

Champagne is marketed as a refined and classy wine and is the perfect way to splurge and celebrate. The options for cocktails are endless and make for a scrumptious drink. Photo by Maria Orlova on Pexels.com

All great things must come to an end. And while I’m sure Thirsty Thursdays will be carried on in the future (because who doesn’t want to write about alcohol?) I will no longer be your drunken guide. But now is not the time to be sad, it’s time to celebrate. Celebrate a much needed spring break. Hopefully, we can also celebrate the end to asynchronous and unwanted online learning. And for some of us, celebrate our last month of college. So, no tears my friends. Bust out the champagne. It’s time to say cheers.

Champagne is the height of classiness. Marketed as a more refined and expensive bubbly wine than prosecco, it is the perfect way to splurge and celebrate the end of things. And lucky for us, it makes for absolutely scrumptious cocktails.

French 75: This cocktail is believed to be created by American soldiers stationed in France during WWII, who used champagne in place of soda in their rendition of a Tom Hollins. It is made of one ounce of gin, half an ounce of lemon juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, four ounces of chilled champagne and ice. Once the drink is properly chilled, strain the ice and pour into a chilled (very bougie!) champagne flute. If you don’t feel like a soldier relaxing in a picturesque French village while drinking this, then throw it out and try again. Clearly you messed up somehow.

Platinum Sparkle: Fantastic! A drink with a very silly, wedding party-esque name. The best part? It also looks like something a bride would drink. So how do you make it? All you’ll need is ice, one shot of vodka, half an ounce of maraschino liqueur, half an ounce of Lillet Blanc, half an ounce of lemon juice, half an ounce (although I would definitely add more) of champagne and one maraschino cherry for garnish. The very fact that this drink contains two liqueurs is evidence of its celebratory nature.

Lush: Although I am not a lush, I am a diehard fan of this drink, and really any drink that incorporates elderflower liqueur. Add ice to a shaker, throw in an ounce of vodka, half an ounce of Grand Marnier and a shot of elderflower liqueur (it actually calls for syrup, but the liqueur is far superior) and shake well. Then, strain the concoction into a martini glass, add a generous amount of rosé champagne and garnish with frozen champagne grapes (available at your local Trader Joe’s). This drink is a stunning blush color, and is sure to make you feel as classy as someone going to a Broadway after party (where the drink is rather popular).

I hope you all enjoy these cocktails. I, for one, will be trying each of them out over the coming weeks to celebrate the end of this crazy semester. And really, this crazy college career. Happy spring break everyone. Cheers!