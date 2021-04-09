UConn mourns loss of graduate student Amanda Higgins

The University of Connecticut community is mourning second year masters student Amanda Higgins, who passed away unexpectedly Friday. She was from Windsor, Connecticut.

The university expressed condolences in a statement Thursday.

Higgins graduated from UConn with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies in 2013. As an undergraduate, she was involved in the Student Alumni Association, the UConn First Year Experience program and the Department of Career Services. After working for several years, Higgins returned to UConn for a masters in Higher Education and Student Affairs.

In her program, she held an assistantship with the Center for Students with Disabilities. In recent weeks, Higgins was highlighted as the Graduate Student of the month by the New England College Personnel Association.

At this time, information about services for Higgins are unknown. Condolences to the Higgins family can be sent to the Dean of Students Office.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness – Mental Health Services is available to provide support to the students who may be struggling. To make an appointment with SHaW Mental Health call 860-486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. Information about managing grief is located on the SHaW Mental Health website.

Staff in the Dean of Students Office are available to meet with you if that would be helpful. To schedule a meeting, please visit the Dean of Students Office website, click on the “schedule an appointment” button and select an available time from the drop down list. If the available times do not work with your schedule, email dos@uconn.edu and request a meeting with an Assistant Dean.

Staff in the Graduate School are also available to meet with graduate students needing support. Students can contact members of the Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Affairs Team on the GSPA website.