UConn names Gerald Lewis Jr. as new police chief

New UConn police chief Gerald Lewis Jr. Gerald Lewis Jr. has been selected as the new UConn police chief, he will lead 100 police officers across the UConn campuses. Photo by The University of Texas at San Antonio website

The University of Connecticut has picked Gerald Lewis Jr. as the new chief of police at the UConn Police Department, as announced in an email from President Thomas Katsouleas Thursday.

Lewis will begin the position on July 1. He will lead 100 police officers across UConn campuses in Storrs, Farmington, Hartford, Stamford, Avery Point, Waterbury and Hartford.

In the announcement, Katsouleas said he was honored to have Lewis join the force at UConn.

“This is one of several significant hires for UConn during the pandemic that is adding strength and diversity to our leadership team. Chief Lewis is revered by the communities he has served, and we are extremely fortunate to have him join us,” read the email from Katsouleas.

Lewis comes to the position with over 30 years of experience, most recently as the chief of police at University of Texas at San Antonio. Lewis worked with New Jersey State Police for 26 years and was the chief of the East Carolina University Police Department for two years before joining UTSA in 2016.

The hiring of Lewis comes after UConn Chief of Police Hans Rhynhart announced his resignation from the post in September 2020. Rhynhart will remain as Associate Vice President of Public Safety, a position which has been a double appointment with UConn Chief of Police since 2016. Rhynhart’s resignation and Lewis’s hiring makes the positions distinct again.

Rhynhart discussed the move with the Daily Campus in September.

“It is important for our communities to see public safety as more than the police department. By having both titles, chief and associate vice president, many people lose sight of the thoughts above and the great work the rest of the division does to enhance health and safety at UConn,” Rhynhart said in the article.