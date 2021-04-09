Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies face Denver in thrilling Big East series

The UConn women’s lacrosse team is set to face off against No. 22 University of Denver in a two-game conference home series. This series will be the first Big East matchup for the Huskies (8-2) on their home turf. Photo courtesy of UConn Huskies Women’s Lacrosse webpage.

The UConn women’s lacrosse team is set to face off against No. 22 University of Denver in a two-game conference home series. This series will be the first Big East matchup for the Huskies (8-2) on their home turf. UConn will have to continue with its momentum and exceptional form if they want to extend their four-game win streak against a nationally-ranked Denver squad.

The Pioneers (6-1) are riding a six-game winning streak after dropping their first game of the season to the University of Colorado. Denver has been absolutely dominant during their win streak, never trailing their opponent at any point during their past six games. Their offense has gotten off to lightning-quick starts this year, recording a goal in the first two minutes in five out of their seven games. The Pioneers have been sensational on both offense and defense this season, scoring a little over 15 goals per game while only conceding slightly above eight goals per game. Seniors Bea Behrins and Eliza Radochonski lead the way in scoring for Denver with 19 goals apiece.

The Huskies look to continue their best ten-game start to a season since 2016. UConn has been very impressive, especially in their Big East outings this year, outscoring their opposition 73-41 in those four games. Similar to the Pioneers, the Huskies try to sink their opponents early with strong first-half performances. Sydney Watson and the UConn offense have been explosive all season long, with Watson continuing to build on her incredible collegiate legacy, posting 35 goals and eight assists so far this season. The Huskies are yet to lose at home this season, while the Pioneers have dropped their only game on the road.

The series between UConn and Denver is bound to be a thrilling one. Both squads are on fire this year and are undefeated in Big East action. It will be critical to see which team gets off to a faster start, as obtaining a first-half lead is a major strength for both programs. The two squads are great closers as well, so neither team will want to fall behind in the opening stages of the match. With the phenomenal performances that UConn and Denver have displayed, I would not be surprised if this series is a sneak peek of the Big East championship game.