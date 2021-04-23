Feel Good Friday: Current fundraiser helps good boy, Jonathan the Husky

Sticker of Jonathan the Husky. Alpha Phi Omega is selling enamel pins and stickers to raise money for all Jonathan-related expenses. The fundraiser will run until June 14 or until supplies run out. (Photos provided by Studwell and Hyde.)

A University of Connecticut service fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega, is selling enamel pins and stickers to raise money for UConn’s canine mascot, Jonathan the Husky, Kayla Studwell, Alpha Phi Omega president and eighth-semester accounting major, said.

The fundraiser’s proceeds will help offset any Jonathan-related expenses, Studwell said.

“All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the cost of food, treats, toys, and travel for Jonathan,” Studwell said. “Our hope for the fundraisers is also the ability to have funds available for Jonathan to use in case of any emergency.”

The enamel pins are shaped like Jonathan XIV’s face. Each pin is $7.

Alpha Phi Omega wanted to “branch out” this semester and try to sell a Jonathan-themed item they have never sold before, Sydney Hyde, Alpha Phi Omega treasurer and biostatistics graduate student, said.

“In past semesters we have sold stickers, buttons, calendars, etc, but have never tried pins,” Hyde said. “We thought that pins would be appreciated by both alumni and current students and allow for people to show their support for both UConn and Jonathan.”

The stickers have Jonathan XIV with a library book. Each sticker is $2.

Studwell said they also wanted to sell stickers alongside the pins because they have been successful in previous fundraisers.

“In the past, we typically had done a more traditional style sticker, however, similar to the pins we wanted to attract a larger audience of people by trying a different style,” Studwell said. “We hope that by offering two products we will appeal to a wider group of people and be able to fit a variety of budgets.”

Although the on-campus pick-up dates have already passed, any patron can ship their products off-campus for an additional $3.

The Jonathan fundraisers have been a staple of Alpha Phi Omega ever since Jonathan was transferred to the organization’s care in 1970, Hyde said.

As a Husky Committee Co-Chair, both Studwell and Hyde are part of the specific group within Alpha Phi Omega that specifically looks after Jonathan. The Husky Committee plans at least one fundraiser a semester to raise necessary funds.

“By supporting this fundraiser you better help Jonathan contribute to the UConn community and help to boost school spirit,” Hyde said.

The fundraiser will go until June 14, or before supplies run out. All purchases can be made through the official fundraiser link that can be found in recent Daily Digests.