University of Connecticut soccer player released on $250,000 bond

The UConn sign is illuminated with blue nights at night during a February snowfall. A University of Connecticut student arrested on March 29 in New York on charges of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

A University of Connecticut student arrested on March 29 in New York on charges of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond.

Former UConn soccer player Ziyad Fekri was taken into custody by the FBI as a wanted fugitive of justice following an investigation by the UConn Police Department and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s office, according to a press release.

A female university student reported to the police department that she had been assaulted by a male student whom she knew. The student was later identified to be Fekri.

Fekri was already facing charges of assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct for an incident on Feb. 15, after which he was suspended from the UConn soccer team. He has not been living in campus housing or taking in-person courses at the time of his subsequent arrest in March.

It is unclear as of now if UConn has already implemented permanent disciplinary actions against Fekri as federal student privacy laws bar the university from discussing whether a conduct review has been initiated.

University spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said that UConn can take interim steps during the disciplinary process to restrict students’ participation in campus life and activities, including prohibiting a person from UConn property.

“While federal laws prohibit the university from confirming whether a student faces the conduct process and potential sanctions, UConn tries to act swiftly to resolve the reviews and reach a permanent resolution while respecting due process rights,” Rietz said.

Fekri is currently released from custody after posting a $250,000 professional surety bond. His case is still pending according to court documents.