Big East Baller Update No. 14(ish): Senior night

Since the last Big East Baller Update, a lot has happened not only in the Big East, but also in college basketball in general. I wanted to take a “page” out of this paper to send off the seniors and transfers of Big East basketball teams.

Ladies and gentlemen, here are the seniors/players declaring for the draft of each and every Big East team. Returning seniors using their “COVID” year (i.e., Isaiah Whaley) and people testing draft waters (i.e., Julian Champagnie) will not be included.

Writer’s Note: Thanks to each and every senior of The Daily Campus for your contributions to the paper during your time at UConn. Good luck in your future endeavors.

Creighton Blue Jays:

Damien Jefferson: Damien, over the years, you have improved your game significantly and you took a huge step forward this year. Wherever you end up in the pros, good luck with your career – it could turn out to be something special.

Mitch Ballock: Mitch, whenever you were about 10-feet away from the three-point line, I always knew the shot was going to go in. Wherever you go pro, I wish you the best.

Denzel Mahoney: Denzel, whatever your plans are for the future, know this: You were a vital part of a really good Blue Jays squad. Wherever your decision takes you, good luck with your future career – you have something special in you.

Marcus Zegarowski: Marcus, you were the key cog in Creighton’s high-powered offense. Although you did not win Player of the Year, you still dominated day in and day out. Good luck with your future pro career.

DePaul Blue Demons:

Charlie Moore, a guard for the DePaul Blue Demons dodges a St. John’s player on the right. Photo courtesy of the DePaul Blue Demons

Charlie Moore: Charlie, you provided veteran experience throughout your years at DePaul. You stayed strong and kept the energy alive with the program. I wish you good luck as you bring your competitive passion to Miami.

Pauly Paulicap: Pauly, your numbers bounced up and down over the years, but your willingness and energy to the game did not. Good luck at West Virginia, because you will be a huge part of a decent Mountaineers’ squad next season.

Ray Salnave: Ray, your senior year capped off a solid career at DePaul. Wherever you end up playing next year, good luck, as you are going to develop into a regular starter.

Georgetown Hoyas:

Jahvon Blair: Jahvon, you have improved tremendously over the years, and you proved time and again that you are a great player that can make great shots off of the bench. As you head for the NBA, I hope a team signs you and realizes you have incredible potential to be a force in the game.

Marquette Golden Eagles:

Jamal Cain: Jamal, your improvements over this season were incredible, and I am excited to see what talent you bring to the court as a graduate student. Wherever you go, I wish you the best, because you will find great success.

Theo John: Theo, you could dunk on the rim until it fell off. As you head to Duke, I hope you continue to dunk like crazy in Durham – the fans would go ballistic (in a good way) every time you do.

Koby McEwen: Koby, you’ve put up strong numbers during your time at Marquette, and you led this team with incredible audacity. As you head to Weber State, I hope you can follow in the footsteps of a certain Damian Lillard and thrive in your time as a Bobcat.

Providence Friars:

David Duke: David, you were a leader on the Friars. You leave behind a lasting memory and a great legacy with the Friars’ basketball program. I wish you the best as you head on to the NBA.

Seton Hall Pirates:

Sandro Mamukelashvili: To the one they call Mamu, you were incredible to watch as you grew to be the franchise star after the departure of Myles Powell. Good luck with your career wherever you go pro.

Shavar Reynolds Jr.: Shavar, as the years went by, you provided offense to a Pirate squad that seemed loaded with it. Good luck at Monmouth, where your career is going to reach a high point that was starting to show at Seton Hall.

St. John’s Red Storm:

Rasheem Dunn: Rasheem, you provided serious leadership this season to help your young team. As you finish your collegiate career at Robert Morris, remember your leadership skills.

UConn Huskies:

Josh Carlton: Josh, I am amazed by your commitment over the years. You handled the transition between Kevin Ollie and Dan Hurley well and even handled going from a regular starter to a critical bench player with reasonable ease. I am interested to see what firepower you can bring to Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars, because it is looking bright for you.

Brendan Adams: Brendan, I am proud of your achievements over your time at UConn. I was impressed the most by how much experience you brought to this talented Husky team, especially off the bench. I am very excited to see your skills at George Washington University, where you will become a successful guard in a dominant backcourt.

James Bouknight: James David Bouknight, where do I even begin? In your freshman season, you broke out so well you almost won the American Rookie of the Year award. You proved to everyone in the UConn community that you were going to be a star player, a rock for this team. In your sophomore year, you did just that. Were you snubbed of Big East Player of the Year? Perhaps. Did you make the Big East first team? Yes. Your competitive spirit and style helped bring the Huskies back to national relevance and gives them the possibility of being a consistent Top 25 team next year. I wish you good luck as you head on to the NBA, where you are certainly going to be a lottery pick and a future starter with whoever drafts you.

Villanova Wildcats:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Jeremiah, you were a major threat on both sides of the ball, and it paid off when you won co-Player of the Year. Good luck with your NBA career – you will be a steal of a pick wherever you go.

Xavier Musketeers:

Jason Carter: Jason, you provided some outstanding experience to this young Musketeer team, and you handled the transition between Chris Mack and Travis Steele well. Good luck at Ohio University, where you can make the Bobcats a March Madness regular.

Like our seniors in The Daily Campus, we wish you luck on your future endeavors. Until next season; this has been a Big East Baller Update.