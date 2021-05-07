Class of 2021 demographics

Graphic by Grace McFadden

8,197 University of Connecticut degrees will be awarded this weekend. As graduates turn their tassels, let’s look at what makes up the class of 2021.

5,519 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded to UConn students. The other degrees will be given to 1,945 master’s students and 743 doctoral students.

The class of 2021 leans slightly more female, with 55% of the class recorded as women and 45% as men.

The majority of UConn students came from within the state: 4,331 were residents of Connecticut. That’s almost three quarters of the class of 2021. 1,188 came from out of state, and there are 261 international students set to graduate this weekend.

In the fall of 2017, many undergraduates from the class of 2021 were freshman. That semester, Stamford sent more students to UConn than any other town: a whopping total of 190 people.

The class of 2021 is quite accomplished: 407 students earned the Honors Scholar distinction, and 21 will earn the University Scholar distinction. In addition, the class of 2021 has 23 McNair Scholars, 4 Fulbrighters, 3 Gilman Scholarship Recipients, 2 National Science Foundation Graduate Fellows and one Goldwater Scholar.

The class of 2021 also boasts 1,507 first generation students, as well as 38 U.S. military veterans.

The difference between the oldest graduate and the youngest graduate spans 50 years: The youngest member of the class of 2021 is 19, and the oldest is 69.