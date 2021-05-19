UConn appoints current CEO of UConn Health as the University’s interim president

Early Wednesday, the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees (BoT) appointed the CEO of UConn Health, Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, as the University’s interim president.

The appointment follows the resignation of current UConn president Thomas Katsouleas, whose leave was announced early last week.

“The UConn Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously selected Dr. Andrew Agwunobi as the University’s interim president,” University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in an email.

The email explained that Agwunobi has been granted immediate authority to begin his presidential duties, while also remaining in his position as CEO of UConn Health.

“The board also granted him authority to begin those duties immediately and work with current President Thomas Katsouleas on the transition, which becomes effective July 1,” the email said.

According to UConn Today, “Agwunobi will be the first physician and the first person of color to lead the University.”

Agwunobi, a pediatrician by training, holds an MBA and has served as CEO of UConn Health since 2014, according to UConn Today.

The interim president emphasized UConn’s top priority for the near future to be the successful reopening of the University in the fall.

“Given these high stakes, all of us who are fortunate enough to be here are driven-and I certainly am driven-to do all we can to ensure the continued success of this institution as we carry out its mission both in Storrs, in Farmington, and on each of our regional campuses, and beyond” Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn Interim President

“Agwunobi said Wednesday that the University’s most critical near-term priority is successfully reopening at near full capacity this fall, and that while much has been accomplished to achieve that goal, much more work is ahead,” UConn Today said.

Agwunobi also vowed that initiatives such as the long-term academic strategic plan, research and innovation, student access to mental health care expansion and other important missions, will continue during his presidency, according to UConn Today.

UConn is still planning a search for Katsouleas’ permanent replacement, “but does not plan to start that process in the near future and will decide later about its timing,” according to UConn Today.