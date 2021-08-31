Women’s Soccer: Slow start proves fatal in loss to BC

Despite a hot start to the season, the UConn women’s soccer team (2-1-0) couldn’t get anything going early in its first loss of the season Sunday, getting beat by Boston College (4-0-0) 4-1.

The Huskies were slow out of the gate, only attempting two shots in the entirety of the first half. Meanwhile, the Eagles managed to capitalize, scoring three times in the first 47 minutes. Ella Richards had a spectacular day on the pitch, assisting on two goals before putting in one of her own for BC.

In the second half, the Huskies woke up, firing off 11 shots compared to the Eagles’ 13. UConn sophomore Jaydah Bedoah netted her second career goal in the 77th minute, her first of the season. A few minutes later, Laura Gouvin retaliated for BC, putting the final nail in the coffin.

Sophomore goalie Kaitlyn Mahoney was busy for the Huskies, allowing four goals but saving a career high six shots. This is her first year as a starter, as she previously backed up 2020 Big East Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Randi Palacios.

The Huskies missed the presence of preseason all-conference midfielder Jessica Mazo in this contest, who has not played since the season opener against Central Connecticut.

Graduate student Rachel Marchini logged her first minutes this season on Sunday, playing 15 minutes and taking one shot. The defender looks to contribute on both ends of the field this year as the Huskies warm up before conference play starts late next month.

A name to look out for moving forward is freshman midfielder Joyce Ryder, who has increased her minutes, shots and shots on goal with each successive game. In this match, she took three shots, two of which were on net. Don’t be surprised if you see her get increased minutes as the season progresses, with her first career goal surely on the way. Head coach Margaret Rodriguez has been impressed with Ryder and the rest of the bench, citing the depth of the team as a strong point after the team’s victory against La Salle earlier this year.

“our depth was phenomenal today. I think that was the strength of our team today. we were able to rotate a lot of players in and the level of play didn’t drop,” Margaret Rodriguez, Head Coach of UConn’s women’s soccer

This game marks UConn’s third loss in a row against Boston College, with their last two losses coming in 2015 and 2018. They still are well ahead in the all-time matchup, going 29-12-3 in their 44 games played.

Rodriguez hopes to spark the Huskies after this performance. Through three full seasons, she has led the team to improved records each year, culminating in a 8-3-1 record this past spring alongside a Big East Tournament appearance in which they fell to Butler 2-1.

UConn started the year well, beating both Central Connecticut and La Salle 2-1.

Despite having a 0.667 winning percentage, the loss puts the Huskies tied for seventh in the Big East. During the preseason, they were projected to finish third overall in the conference, so expect them to gain some ground in the coming weeks. They continue their season next Sunday, as they take on the University of Albany (0-2-1) on the road.