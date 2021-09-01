Office of Sustainability hiring EcoCaptains 

The University of Connecticut Office of Sustainability announced they are hiring 18 EcoCaptains to serve as “sustainability champions” within the residence halls, according to a job posting from Aug. 19, 2021.

The EcoCaptains will work with resident assistants and hall directors to facilitate activities related to sustainability within the dorms. The interns will also serve as “critical ambassadors” for the Office of Sustainability as they encourage students to participate in events such as EcoMadness, an annual energy and water conservation competition between residence halls.

The Office of Sustainability is hiring one EcoCaptain from the Alumni Quad, Buckley, Shippee, East Campus, Hilltop Apartments, McMahon, North Campus, Northwest, Towers Quad, Werth Tower, West Campus, Busby, Garrigus, South Campus, Northwood Apartments, Husky Village and the UConn Stamford campus. Students must be living in the residence hall they represent.

Students interested in the paid position can find more information on the university’s JobX website.