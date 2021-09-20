Met Gala looks

Though lacking cohesion, the 2021 Met Gala was filled with marvelous looks.

Hosted by Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, the 2021 Met Gala returned with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Though very few outfits fit the bill, they certainly made their mark in typical grandiose fashion.

This year, Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, faced criticism for her inclusion of social media influencers. The carefully selected guest list included YouTubers Eugene Lee Yang and Nikkie de Jager, along with TikTokers Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio. Although many argued that their inclusion lowered the Met Gala’s prestige, the event was still dominated by more conventional celebrities.

Although I’m by no means a fashion expert, there were a handful of outfits that stuck out to me as abominations, incredibly lackluster or absolutely breathtaking.

Starting off with the event’s co-chairs, here’s what I think of their looks:

Billie Eilish

I will forever be in awe of this look. In addition to absolutely rocking this Holiday Barbie-inspired dress, Eilish secured a commitment from Oscar de la Renta that going forward, their designs will be completely fur-free. The long train and off-the-shoulder sleeves of the gown, along with its simplicity, made for a timeless piece. The only thing that would elevate this look is swapping the dress’ peachy tone for something a little more vibrant.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rating: 9.5/10

Timothée Chalamet

The NYC native walked 10 blocks to the Met Gala, showing up in a white, Haider Ackermann ensemble. The outfit made a statement with its mash-up of formal and casual wear; Chalamet combined a satin tuxedo with sweats and a pair of Converse. While I’d normally be all for this dynamic, the lack of color made this outfit slightly lackluster. In fact, I didn’t even realize he was wearing sweatpants until a friend pointed it out.

Rating: 7/10

Amanda Gorman

For whatever reason, I feel like Gorman’s presence at the Met Gala flew under the radar, despite her status as co-chair. Channeling the Statue of Liberty in her Vera Wang outfit, Gorman was one of the few celebrities that stuck to the event’s American theme. Her Edie Parker clutch was modeled after the statue’s book, and elements of her crystal-studded dress were carried onto her makeup. The dress itself wasn’t anything extraordinary, but I appreciated the symbolism, which was resoundingly on par for the inaugural poet.

Rating: 8/10

Naomi Osaka

Renowned tennis player Osaka arrived at the Met Gala in a look inspired by her Haitian and Japanese heritage. Her gown featured koi fish and was designed by her sister, Mari Osaka, along with Nicholas Ghesquiere from Louis Vuitton. While I appreciate the meaning behind the look, I felt like a lot was going on, especially with her jewel-encrusted hairdo. For better or worse, Osaka’s look didn’t quite match the vibe of her fellow co-chairs.

Rating: 6/10

Emma Chamberlain

On top of her role as a guest, Chamberlain arrived early to interview figures on the red carpet for Vogue’s YouTube channel. It was endearing to see her and many other influencers in a ball of nerves for their Met Gala debut. Chamberlain’s comforting presence aside, her metallic Louis Vuitton dress had the perfect amount of flash. I loved the asymmetrical look, along with the chain-link back. Her sleek hair and green eyeshadow also maintained the balance between bold and classy. I can’t find a single fault with Chamberlain’s outfit or presence at the Met Gala. Both are well-deserved.

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rating: 10/10

Suni Lee

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee’s very presence at the Met Gala was definitely on theme. Going for the gold one more time with her Sukeina outfit, Lee rocked a high ponytail, accentuated by a tiny tiara. Though the color scheme is fitting, I don’t think her top and skirt were the best match, knocking down her outfit rating a few points.

Rating: 7/10

Simu Liu

Marvel’s latest superhero Simu Liu looked very dapper wearing a Fendi suit for his Met Gala debut. Speaking of the importance of Asian representation, he worked with stylist Jeanne Yang to put together a classy look that Asians weren’t considered worthy of in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The bold black piping elevates the white jacket, almost giving it chef vibes – something I’m certainly not mad about.

Rating: 8/10

Emily Blunt

Blunt looked like a Greek goddess in her sparkly Miu Miu ensemble, offering a fresh twist on the Statue of Liberty with a silver star-spangled headpiece and flowing cape. This look was absolutely gorgeous and perfectly encapsulated everything I wanted to see at the Met Gala.

Emily Blunt attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rating: 10/10

Addison Rae

“He’s All That” star Addison Rae admittedly looked pretty stunning in vintage Tom Ford. Her platinum blonde locks paired extremely well with the vibrant red of the dress, with the cowl back adding a fun touch. However, the look felt a bit too simple for such an extravagant event.

Rating: 7/10

Kim Petra

To be completely transparent, I have no idea who Kim Petra is. But the horse-head dress is a no for me.

Rating: 2/10