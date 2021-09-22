Pass/Fail, Withdraw deadlines extended

Screenshot of Provost Lejeuz’s email on 9/16/2021

Carl Lejuez, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, stated in his Sept. 16 email to all undergraduate students that the deadline has been extended to the 11th week of the semester.

Last week, the University of Connecticut Senate announced a permanent extension on Pass/Fail and Withdrawal deadlines at UConn, following a proposal presented at its Sept. 13 meeting, according to an email from the Office of the Provost.

“The Senate Scholastic Standards Committee (SSC) brought forth a proposal to extend, align and standardize the Pass/Fail and Withdraw deadlines,” Lejuez said. “Their proposal sought to permanently change the deadlines for both Pass/Fail and Withdraw to occur at the same time and later in the semester, to the end of the 11th week of the semester.”

Several stipulations still apply to the updated policy: Students withdrawing from a course after ten days will receive a ‘W’ on their transcript and students must have a minimum of 26 credits to be able to have a course graded Pass or Fail.

“After the tenth day of classes and through the 11th week of the semester, a student may Withdraw from one course (for any reason) with permission from the student’s advisor,” the email said.

The email also emphasized that placing a course on Pass/Fail or Withdrawing from a course past the 11-week deadline would require an advisor’s approval, and would only be accepted in extenuating circumstances.

Deadlines are now updated on the academic calendar located on the Office of the Registrar’s website.