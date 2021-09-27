Alessia Cara did not let us down with ‘In The Meantime’

Remember in 2015 when Alessia Cara debuted with “Here”? The Canadian singer has stayed low-key since the release of her debut album but has released multiple projects in the last few years. These projects include “The Pains of Growing” and “This Summer.” She returns with her third album, “In The Meantime,” an 18-track album about heartbreak, comfort, and reviving from struggles.

I haven’t listened to Cara’s music in a while. But after listening to this album, I was brought back to my high school days when I used to walk around the halls listening to her old tracks. Cara’s vocals are undoubtedly one of my favorites in the music industry. In my opinion, she deserves more recognition.

I immediately enjoyed the first few tracks of the album. “Box In The Ocean,” the second track, is my favorite. Cara sings about boxing up her feelings and the doubts she faced being a role model for young girls. She also sings about her relationship insecurities that she usually keeps to herself. The track has an upbeat feel with flowing wind instruments that contrast the mood of the lyrics.

“I just kind of threw everything in there. I wanted to have one song that tackles all of the mess of thoughts that I was feeling, and then as the album progresses, I pick each apart individually,” Cara told Billboard.

I really like the tracks in the middle of the album. These tracks show Cara’s emotions and dive deeper in her feelings, which the first tracks lack. “I Miss You, Don’t Call Me” is another favorite. Cara sings about missing an old lover but also wanting nothing to do with them.

Similar to “I Miss You, Don’t Call Me,” “You Let Me Down” revisits a past relationship. She sings, “I love you but you let me down / The last time for an eternity / You’re only mine when I am on my feet.” Sticking to the themes of this album, Cara reminisces about her past but knows that she needs to move on. I personally like this type of song because the artist allows listeners to be taken into their world; pouring out their vulnerability in the song.

Cara lays her emotions out on the table in “Best Days,” another great track. Cara struggles with understanding the purpose of her life. She sings about not knowing what to expect next. A line that caught my attention was, “so much harder to be honest / With yourself at twenty-something.” Cara started her career in her early twenties. Now she is 25 and has grown both musically and in her personal life. Cara told Billboard, “Last year was like a strange awakening for me, where I felt like I opened a portal that I could never close again. I just became so aware of life and death and the impermanence of life, it just led me down the rabbit hole, of pain and confusion and stress and fear.”

Overall, I really liked this album. I’ve already put a few songs into my everyday playlists. What makes “In The Meantime” unique from Alessia Cara’s previous albums is the personal touch. Cara always delivers in her songwriting and vocals, so it wasn’t a surprise that this album would not fall short on either one. I hope that this album gains the recognition that it deserves.

Cara performed “Best Days” on “The Tonight Show” Show on Sept. 25th.

Other favorites:

Bluebird

Fishbowl

Sweet Dreams

Apartment Song

Rating: 5/5