UConn women’s hockey opens season with 2 wins 

This weekend, the University of Connecticut women’s hockey team started off their 2021-2022 season with two wins over Long Island University.

UConn scored in every period of the first game, allowing LIU to get just one goal in the third en route to a 3-1 victory anchored by a strong play from graduate student Morgan Wabick who had two assists. “I thought we played well, I thought we did a lot of good things,” remarked head coach Chris Mackenzie after the game.

UConn came out swinging in the first period, when Kate Klassen scored her first goal of the season just 13 minutes into the game, a lead which was extended in the second period by graduate student Summer-Rae Dobson, both with assists from Wabick.

That lead would’ve won them the game on its own despite a goal scored by LIU early in the third, which brought the game back to a one-point affair. The Huskies would cap out their performance later on in the period with a third goal from junior Amy Landry.

Goalie Samantha Carpentier-Yelle played the entire game, allowing just one goal while making five saves. The Huskies only allowing such few shots on goal is a sign of just how dominant the team was in the first game of their season — the LIU offense made six shots; the Huskies made 44.

The second game of the weekend was considerably closer in that regard. The Huskies took the lead early once again, getting a goal in the second quarter by Natalie Snodgrass, her first of the season.

The Huskies started freshman Megan Warrener in the goal who showed the depth of the UConn goalie section with 20 saves and her first win of her collegiate career. The Huskies ended the game with a 2-0 score following a second goal scored by junior Coryn Tormala, her first of the season.

It was a strong start to the season for the team following their success last season, a run which culminated in a surprise victory over Boston College and a strong showing against Northeastern in the Hockey East championship.

Now, the team looks ahead towards its next games which won’t be until Oct. 8 when they’ll take on the Rochester Institute of Technology in a two-game series in Rochester, New York.

That series and this one are basically the only games UConn will play this season against non-Hockey East opponents, making them a good lead up to the rest of the season against Hockey East teams like Merrimack, Providence and Brown.