Thirsty Thursdays: Get boo-zy with these festive fall cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosas are the perfect drink to show off to friends and family during the holiday season. Photo by Dziana Hasanbekava from Pexels

It’s that time of the year. Just like that, summer is behind us, and the crisp fall air has creeped in. In the blink of an eye, the leaves will take on the colors of autumn. Fall fashion and pumpkin picking are both quickly flooding my Instagram feed. Although I will miss the warm air of summer, there is something so cozy about fall that warms my soul – even as the weather starts to get a little chilly. Let’s raise a toast to fall with this week’s Thirsty Thursday.

Apple cider mimosas

Last weekend, my roommates and I kicked off fall with a spin-off of the classic mimosa. All you need is fresh apple cider, champagne, caramel sauce and cinnamon sugar. The apple cider provides a refreshing taste and the caramel gives the perfect balance of sweetness with every sip. You’ll want to line your glass with the caramel before pouring in the liquid components.

To start off, fill caramel sauce in a bowl and dip your glass into it so the caramel lines the outside rim of the glass. Then, take another bowl and fill it with cinnamon sugar. Take the caramel-dipped glass and dip it into the cinnamon sugar so the sugar sticks to the caramel. Once you have your decked-out glass, you can now add the fun part – the booze. Grab the champagne and fill the glass about halfway – or a little more, if you are feeling frisky. Top the rest of the glass off with the fresh apple cider, give it a stir and you are good to go!

Pumpkin spice white russian cocktail

My roommate has an interesting obsession with White Russians, so I am using her as my inspiration for this fall cocktail. The Cookie Rookie has a recipe for two glasses of a pumpkin spice White Russian cocktail, and it seems delicious. This may not be what I would choose to pregame a night out with friends, but it is definitely the perfect cozy drink if you and your friends want to spend the night in. This drink also has a decorative rim, so you are going to want to start off with that before adding in any of the liquids.

For the rim, you will need three ingredients: pumpkin pie spice, sugar and crushed graham crackers. Take one teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice, one teaspoon of sugar and three teaspoons of the crushed graham cracker and mix them together in a bowl. Take your two glasses, dip them in water, then dip them into the graham cracker mixture. Use your hand to press the mixture against the glass to make it stick better.

The liquid aspect of this drink can be made in a cocktail shaker, but if you don’t have that, just give it a good stir! The drink part of this cocktail involves four ingredients: vodka, pumpkin spice creamer, Kahlua and whipped cream to top it off. Pour three ounces (two shots) of vodka, three ounces of pumpkin spice creamer and one and a half ounces (one shot) of Kahlua into the shaker, add ice and shake it up. Pour this mixture into the two graham cracker-coated glasses. Add some whipped cream and sprinkle some pumpkin pie spice to the top if you want to get extra fancy, and enjoy!

Both of these drinks are the perfect way to kick off the fall and are absolutely delicious.